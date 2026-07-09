Champat Rai holds ‘absolutely no resentment’ over resignation: Ram Temple trust treasurer

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Monday said Trust General Secretary Champat Rai holds "absolutely no resentment" regarding his resignation and is in good health. Giri added that he also met local seers and saints, who expressed satisfaction with the decisions taken by the Trust. (File Photo/ HT_PRINT)

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Speaking to reporters after meeting Rai, Giri said, "My primary objective was to check on his health. He is in good health, content, and harbours absolutely no resentment regarding his resignation... He holds no grievances. I also met with some local seers and saints."

Giri added that he also met local seers and saints, who expressed satisfaction with the decisions taken by the Trust.

"They, too, agree with and are pleased by the decisions taken by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.They also expect us to further improve certain aspects of the worship rituals and operational arrangements, improvements to which we are firmly committed... Yesterday, I also visited the area where offerings are counted and inspected the changes we have introduced. It appears that such an incident will never occur again, given the level of caution now being exercised," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, a police team on Wednesday took three accused from the Ayodhya District Jail for custodial interrogation after a local court granted one day of police custody.

The accused - Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey - were escorted from the district jail to the Ayodhya Police Lines as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

According to the SIT, CCTV footage reviewed from April 27 to June 5 allegedly showed counting personnel concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash inside their clothes, pockets, shoes and other hidden places. The report also noted instances where other employees appeared to assist or shield such activities.

The SIT stated that around 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage were documented during the period under review. Based on CCTV footage, financial records, recovery documents and witness statements, the report identified Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra as having prima facie involvement in the case.