GRAP 3 lifted: Check which vehicles are allowed and banned in Delhi-NCR now
Stage 3 is invoked when AQI reaches 401 to 450, classified as 'severe', and entails strict vehicle bans
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday lifted Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, citing a sustained improvement in air quality over the past three days.
GRAP is a four-stage emergency framework managed by CAQM in coordination with CPCB and regional state governments, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as air quality worsens.
Also Read | GRAP Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves to 204
Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 204 on Tuesday, prompting the pollution watchdog to withdraw the additional restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage III. The latest reading marks a considerable improvement from the AQI levels exceeding 400 recorded in the national capital in the aftermath of Diwali.
What vehicles are allowed under GRAP Stage 1 and 2?
Delhi-registered petrol cars: BS-III petrol cars are permitted, provided they have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).
Delhi-registered diesel cars: BS-IV diesel cars can ply in the national capital with a valid PUCC.
Goods vehicles: Delhi-registered goods vehicles meeting BS-IV emission standards are allowed.
Non-Delhi registered vehicles: Only vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards are permitted to enter Delhi.
CNG and electric vehicles: CNG and electric vehicles are allowed to operate.
Buses: Intra-city and inter-city buses running on electric power, CNG or BS-VI diesel are permitted.
Emergency vehicles: Ambulances, fire services and police vehicles are exempted from the restrictions.
What vehicles are not allowed under GRAP Stage 1 and 2?
Non-Delhi registered vehicles: Vehicles registered outside Delhi and meeting BS-IV emission standards or below are prohibited from entering the national capital until January 31.
Vehicles without PUC certificates: Under the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate will not be provided fuel. Violators will face penalties.
Older diesel buses: Diesel buses meeting BS-IV emission standards or below are not permitted to operate.
Overaged vehicles: Restrictions on overaged vehicles will continue to be strictly enforced.
Non-destined trucks: Trucks not destined for Delhi will be diverted through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE).
Construction material vehicles: Vehicles carrying construction material will face entry restrictions from December 10 to January 20.
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