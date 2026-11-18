The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday lifted Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, citing a sustained improvement in air quality over the past three days. The CAQM revoked GRAP Stage 3 restrictions after Delhi AQI saw some improvements. (PTI)

GRAP is a four-stage emergency framework managed by CAQM in coordination with CPCB and regional state governments, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as air quality worsens.

Also Read | GRAP Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves to 204

Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 204 on Tuesday, prompting the pollution watchdog to withdraw the additional restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage III. The latest reading marks a considerable improvement from the AQI levels exceeding 400 recorded in the national capital in the aftermath of Diwali.

What vehicles are allowed under GRAP Stage 1 and 2? Delhi-registered petrol cars: BS-III petrol cars are permitted, provided they have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Delhi-registered diesel cars: BS-IV diesel cars can ply in the national capital with a valid PUCC.

Goods vehicles: Delhi-registered goods vehicles meeting BS-IV emission standards are allowed.

Non-Delhi registered vehicles: Only vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards are permitted to enter Delhi.

CNG and electric vehicles: CNG and electric vehicles are allowed to operate.

Buses: Intra-city and inter-city buses running on electric power, CNG or BS-VI diesel are permitted.

Emergency vehicles: Ambulances, fire services and police vehicles are exempted from the restrictions.