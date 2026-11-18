Nasa’s Voyager 1 on Wednesday became humanity's first object to reach one light-day from Earth as it pushes ever deeper into interstellar space. That's a mind-blowing distance of more than 26 billion kilometres for the spacecraft launched 49 years ago. In this image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech, NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft launched atop its Titan/Centaur-6 launch vehicle from the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex, Merritt Island, Florida on Sept. 5, 1977, at 8:56 a.m. local time. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Nasa’s Voyager 1 probe is believed to have now hit a distance milestone accomplished by no other spacecraft from Earth, based on advance computations by the US space agency, as the probe ventures through the near-emptiness of interstellar space.

Voyager 1 reaches one light-day from Earth The robotic probe, launched in 1977, was calculated by Nasa to have reached a light-day from Earth, the distance that light travels in 24 hours — about 26 billion kilometre — on Wednesday at 5.16am eastern time (3.46pm IST).

“Nov. 18, 2026, 5:16am EST. The Voyager 1 spacecraft has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth,” Nasa Solar System said in a post on X.

Officials at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will have to wait about a day to get a signal from the probe, confirming it has reached this distance. They have scheduled an event for Thursday to discuss the milestone.

"Reaching one light-day is an astounding feat, one that I never expected to see," Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd said.

Voyager 1, the most distant human-made object, is flying at almost 38,000 miles per hour (61,000 kph). It crossed the outer edge of the heliosphere, a protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields produced by the sun, to enter ‌interstellar space ⁠in 2012. Its twin, Voyager 2, was also launched in 1977 and entered interstellar space in 2018.