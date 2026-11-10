NASA announces $1 million in prizes for students designing solutions for future Moon base

NASA has announced a $1 million competition inviting students across the United States to develop ideas for a future Moon base where astronauts could eventually live and work. NASA launched a $1 million challenge inviting students to submit ideas for its planned Moon base. (AFP)

The American space agency announced the Moon Base Student Challenge on Sunday, November 8, during a MAX POWER event at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

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The competition is open to teams from eligible US high schools and post-secondary institutions, with up to $1 million in prizes available for innovative solutions addressing challenges associated with living on the Moon.

“We’re looking for students ready to think creatively, work as a team, and take on real problems connected to NASA’s future on the Moon,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

“You do not have to wait until graduation to contribute. Curiosity, creativity, and the willingness to tackle hard problems without obvious answers are exactly the qualities we need as we build what comes next.”

What will students have to design? NASA plans to establish a permanent base near the Moon's South Pole, allowing astronauts to conduct research, test technologies and prepare for future crewed missions to Mars.

Student teams will develop proposals across six categories: power generation and storage, construction, life-support systems, surface mobility, communications networks and astronaut safety.

“As we build and design the foundations of Moon Base, we want to leverage all the ingenuity and innovation to think of every consideration our explorers might need to live and work there,” said Carlos García-Galán, manager of NASA's Moon Base Program.

“Students bring exactly the bold ideas that we’re looking for, and I’m looking forward to their fresh perspective. Ultimately, Moon Base is for them, people who will experience a world where humans are on the Moon to stay.”

How can students participate? According to the official competition rules, participating teams must comprise two to five eligible students supported by an adult coach.

The competition will involve multiple stages, with participants preparing technical proposals and presentations based on realistic lunar conditions.

NASA said students from different academic and vocational backgrounds can participate without prior specialised engineering experience.

“Students are the next generation of explorers and innovators. Their unique perspectives are key to helping us envision a future away from Earth, and I’m excited to see the creativity and ingenuity spurred by this challenge,” said Elaine Ho, NASA's associate administrator for STEM Engagement.

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Interested participants can register through the NASA STEM Gateway.

The registration deadline is January 25, 2027, while winners are scheduled to be announced on May 6, 2027.