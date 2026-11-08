'Watching them never gets old': NASA astronaut shares rare view of red and green auroras

A NASA astronaut has shared a time-lapse video showing green and red auroras lighting up the Earth from space. The footage captures the colourful display from orbit, with faint red streaks appearing briefly against the brighter green lights. The video has caught the attention of social media users, many of whom have praised the astronaut's photography. NASA astronaut Don Pettit's footage shows auroras from a unique orbital view. (X/@astro_Pettit)

NASA astronaut shares aurora footage from space The video was shared by NASA astronaut Don Pettit, who is known for capturing photographs and videos of the Earth during his time in space.

Sharing the footage, Pettit wrote, "Auroras pulsing intensely through this orbital timelapse. Natural light shows! If you look closely, wisps of the higher altitude red auroras briefly appear within the sea of green before fading away, like sprites from a thunderstorm. Watching them never gets old!"

(Also Read: From horse-drawn carriages to online trades: The 69-year history of Diwali Muhurat trading)

The time-lapse shows green auroras spreading across the Earth's atmosphere, with red lights appearing briefly before fading away. Pettit also compared the higher-altitude red auroras to sprites from a thunderstorm.

Unlike photographs taken from the ground, the footage offers a view of the auroras from above the Earth, showing how the natural light display looks from orbit.

Check out the full video below: