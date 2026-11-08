‘Phuljhari of Phishing’: PIB warns of fake Diwali discounts, online shopping scams

With Diwali shopping in full swing, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned people against falling for fake festive discounts and online shopping scams. The advisory highlights how fraudsters can use attractive offers and phishing links to steal personal and financial information. PIB's ‘Phuljhari of Phishing’ warning highlighted how fake festive offers could expose online shoppers to cyber fraud. (Representational image generated using AI)

Taking to X, PIB Fact Check shared a post titled "The Phuljhari of Phishing", drawing attention to the risks associated with fraudulent shopping deals during the festive season.

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What is 'The Phuljhari of Phishing'? The awareness campaign uses a phuljhari, a popular Diwali sparkler, to illustrate how seemingly attractive online offers can conceal cyber fraud.

The poster carries the message, "Some links spark joy. Some spark cyber fraud", comparing the excitement of festive celebrations with the dangers of clicking on suspicious links.

It also warns that scammers use fake deals to lure shoppers into fraudulent transactions, potentially putting their digital safety at risk.

Sharing the poster, PIB Fact Check wrote, "Festive offers may look tempting, but beware of the hidden sparks of cyber fraud! Scammers often use fake discounts, festive deals and phishing links to steal your personal and financial information. Always verify the authenticity of a website or offer before clicking on links or making payments. This #Diwali, let your celebrations sparkle, not your personal data fall into the wrong hands. Think before you click. Verify before you pay."

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