IITian in Bengaluru recalls how delivery agent lit up her lonely Diwali: 'Home alone in a big society...'

In today’s world of app-based services, where interactions between customers and delivery agents are frequent, heartwarming moments often go unnoticed. However, a recent story shared by Bengaluru resident and Neend App founder Surbhi Jain is capturing hearts across social media for its poignant reminder of kindness. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jain recounted a Diwali experience from five years ago that turned a lonely holiday into a cherished memory, thanks to a small act of warmth from a delivery agent named Ramesh. Delivery agent’s Diwali wish turned a lonely holiday into a cherished memory for Bengaluru woman. (X/@surbhiskjain)

A Diwali to remember

An alumna of IIT Bombay, Jain took to X to share a Diwali memory from her time in Bengaluru. She recounted, “Five years ago, I was in Bangalore for Diwali, and it was a truly sad and lonely day. All my friends, flatmates, and colleagues had gone home.” She was left alone in her apartment, with no friends or family to celebrate the festival. Amidst this solitude, she found a surprising source of warmth.

“Home alone in a big society, the only person who wished me 'Happy Diwali' in-person was Ramesh, the delivery guy who brought food along with a warm smile,” she wrote in her post. For Jain, Ramesh’s simple gesture of saying “Happy Diwali” was a reminder that kindness, even in small forms, can make a world of difference.

A viral message of appreciation

Jain’s story has since resonated deeply with social media users, amassing over one lakh views. Her post invited others to reflect on the importance of showing appreciation to people who bring light into our lives, even if they’re strangers performing their duties.

One user commented, “I’m going to experience this situation this Diwali due to work, not being able to go back home.” Another likened Jain’s story to the sentiment of Harry Potter staying at Hogwarts over Christmas, adding, “Yes, approve the sentiment!”

Several responses highlighted the unique warmth found in Indian culture, where moments of kindness often go unspoken yet leave a lasting impact. “This is what I love about our country,” one user reflected. “We often forget to take a break and wish others for their well-being, but people like Ramesh remind us of what truly matters.”

Others related deeply to Jain’s story, such as one former delivery agent who shared, “When I worked as a delivery gig worker, I felt the respect and humility that they deserve. Happy Diwali to all the gig workers!” Another simply wrote, “Sometimes, these small gestures aren’t that small; they go a long way.”