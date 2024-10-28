Bengaluru techie faces four-hour battle to get home through heavy traffic: ‘When will this end?’

Bengaluru, renowned for its notorious traffic congestion, faced even greater challenges earlier this week when heavy rains swept through the city, creating water-logged streets that hindered navigation. Although delays during monsoon season are par for the course, one tech professional's struggle to reach home after work has garnered widespread attention. A Bengaluru techie endured a frustrating four-hour commute home due to heavy rain and traffic.(X/@SudeepNbr)

A techie's frustrating commute

Sudeep P. Nambiar, a tech worker, experienced an agonising journey home that resonated with many commuters. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nambiar chronicled his ordeal after leaving work in Whitefield at 5:30 PM, with the intention of covering the 30-kilometre distance to Yelahanka. Instead of a quick journey, he found himself ensnared in rain-related traffic, only arriving home at 9:30 PM—almost four hours later.

Expressing his frustration, the X user tweeted, “Bengaluru x Rain x Traffic. So yesterday, I left my office in Whitefield at around 5.30 PM and reached home in Yelahanka by around 9.30 PM. That’s approximately 4 hours on the road for 30 km in rain and traffic! The day before yesterday, it was 3.5 hours. Last week it was 3 hours 15 mins. Six months back, it was 1 hour 45 mins. Records getting broken every day! When will this end?” He even shared a screenshot showing the estimated travel time of nearly four hours for a journey that usually takes less than two.

Bengaluru techie's post quickly went viral, igniting a lively discussion among social media users who shared their reactions and experiences. His tweet has amassed 163k views, with numerous comments reflecting the collective frustration of Bengaluru's commuters. Many users suggested solutions, ranging from working from home to considering relocation entirely to escape the city's notorious traffic.

Here's how the internet reacted

Comments flooded in, with users sharing their own frustrations and suggestions. One user quipped, “Guess it’s time to embrace remote work for good!” Another added, “Why not just move closer to the office?” while someone else simply remarked, “Bengaluru traffic is a whole mood!” Some echoed sympathy, stating, “Feel your pain, Sudeep! It’s a struggle we all know too well.” A more humorous comment suggested, “Maybe invest in a kayak instead of a car?"