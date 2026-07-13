‘It’s not the college, it’s what you do’: Student shares friend’s inspiring journey after missing IIT

An X user shared a story about his college friend that changed the way he looked at success and opportunities. The student recalled how both of them struggled with JEE and ended up joining a tier-3 private college. However, their journeys after college took completely different paths. Friend’s success in a tier-3 college changed student’s perspective. (Representative Image)

The post, shared by X user Ojas Sharma, highlighted how his friend, despite missing out on an IIT seat, went on to build an impressive profile through projects, clubs and competitions.

Friend’s journey changed his perspective Sharing the experience, Ojas wrote, “In 12th grade, I had a really good friend. We both didn't do well in JEE. I joined a tier-3 private college, while he took a drop year.”

He added that during his gap year, his friend often spoke about aiming for IIT Delhi or another IIT for CSE. However, things did not go as planned, and a year later, he joined the same college as Ojas, becoming his junior.

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According to Ojas, that was when their paths started moving in different directions. His friend went on to become the president of several clubs, created impressive hardware projects, built drones and won hackathons.

Reflecting on his friend’s achievements, Ojas admitted that the experience changed his mindset. “I always blamed my college for not offering enough opportunities, but he proved me wrong. Sometimes, the limiting factor isn't the college. It's what we choose to do with the opportunities that are already there,” he wrote.

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