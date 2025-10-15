Those Diwali suitcase gifts all over your feed? Here’s the company that handed them out to employees

A prominent Indian tech firm has gone viral for its generous Diwali gift to employees. Videos from Info Edge employees have flooded Instagram over the last two days, showing the Diwali gifts they received from the company. Diwali gifts by the prominent Indian firm have gone viral online. (Instagram/@amazor_talks_mba)

Each Info Edge employee received a set of VIP suitcases, a box of snacks, and a diya from the tech firm. Dozens of videos showing the gifts have surfaced online, while hundreds of Instagram users have reported seeing these Reels while casually scrolling the photo and video sharing app.

The viral Diwali gifts

Many videos show employees walking into the office to find that all desks have been decorated with a suitcase, a box of snacks and a diya.

Some employees shared videos that show them opening the suitcase to reveal another, smaller suitcase inside — and a few also unboxed the snack boxes from Yoga Bar.

“Tumhare office mein milti hogi soan papdi… Humare yahan yeh sab milta hai,” read the on-screen caption on one video. Another employee described it as “Bade Dil Waala Diwali Behaviour”, revealing that last year, they got air fryers as Diwali gifts.

How internet reacted

Many Info Edge employees said they were happy with their gifts. Meanwhile, the comments section of their videos was filled with viewers complaining about their own Diwali gifts, which paled in comparison.

“Me watching the video with Kaju Barfi box that I got from my office,” wrote one viewer. “I showed it to my manager, he said it’s AI,” another joked.

Instagram users also said that the videos had taken over their feeds.

“15th reel on my feed of this office. All of you are so overwhelmed that every other person is posting a reel,” wrote one person.

“Infoedge ke sare employees ki reel meri hi feed me aarhi,” another said. “Bass karo bhai kal se infoedge ki 100 reel dikhgayi hai,” a seemingly fed-up viewer requested.

All about Info Edge

The viral Diwali gifts have put the spotlight on Info Edge, an Indian technology holding company which owns, operates and invests in internet-led businesses. It is best known for owning and operating popular digital platforms such as Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, and Shiksha.com.

Founded in 1995 by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the company has played a pioneering role in shaping India’s online classified and recruitment ecosystem. It has its headquarters in Noida.

According to the National Stock Exchange, Info Edge has a total market capitalization of ₹86,447 crore.

It has also emerged as a significant technology investor, with early and successful bets on startups like Zomato and Policybazaar.