"I thought a taste of Manila might be good. So last night, I asked my staff to have some Jollibee delivered as a late-night snack for you and your delegation," Marcos said.

Marcos revealed the gesture on Wednesday during a meeting with Trump at the presidential palace, saying he wanted his American counterpart to experience a taste of the Philippine capital.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr arranged for US President Donald Trump and his delegation to receive a late-night delivery of fried chicken from popular Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee during the American leader's brief visit to Manila .

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Jollibee, the Philippines' largest homegrown fast-food chain, has grown into one of the country's most recognised global brands and a cultural touchstone, with its food also featuring in regional diplomatic engagements.

Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday evening for talks with Asia-Pacific allies. According to AFP, the US president spent around 21 hours in the Philippine capital as part of his whirlwind Asia tour. By Wednesday afternoon, following his meeting and lunch with Marcos at the presidential palace, Trump had travelled to Shenzhen, China, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and participate in a three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Explaining the choice of gift, Marcos said he wanted to provide Trump with some extra energy as he continued his diplomatic engagements. He also highlighted the popularity of Jollibee's fried chicken, claiming that the chain had surpassed KFC in popularity in the United States.

"Jollibee... is a very, very popular chain. And one of their main products is fried chicken. And we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity," Marcos said.

“Oh wow. Fantastic,” Trump said in response.

Marcos added that he hoped members of Trump's delegation had also got an opportunity to try the food. He described the delivery as a gesture to recognise the US president's demanding schedule and the work ahead of him.

Trump, who is known to favour McDonald's hamburgers, did not indicate whether he had sampled the Filipino fried chicken. The White House did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

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Jollibee's global expansion Jollibee began as a small snack business in Manila in the 1970s, initially operating as an ice cream outlet before expanding into hot food. It has since grown into one of the world's fastest-expanding restaurant chains, with more than 1,600 outlets across 17 countries.

Its menu includes internationally familiar fast-food options such as burgers, fries and its signature Chickenjoy fried chicken drumsticks. The chain also serves distinctly Filipino offerings, including its sweet-style spaghetti, which has become a popular choice among customers.

The brand, recognised by its red, white and yellow bee mascot, has expanded into markets with sizeable Filipino migrant communities, including Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In North America, the company has also stepped up its expansion. It said more than 85 of its outlets were either operating or in the pipeline in the United States, with many located in California.

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Jollibee features in diplomatic engagements Trump's food delivery is not the first instance of the Filipino fast-food chain featuring in diplomatic engagements.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited a Jollibee outlet in Manila on Sunday while attending the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders. The visit was part of an event announcing plans for 35 new outlets in Australia over the next five years.

AFP reported that Albanese was photographed holding a piece of fried chicken before eating from a bucket at the restaurant. The Australian leader said Jollibee would be a source of pride for Australians of Filipino heritage. More than 400,000 Australians trace their roots to the Philippines.

In July, Marcos and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also visited a Jollibee outlet in Vancouver, where they posed for photographs with the restaurant's crew and its bee mascot.

Marcos' assertion about Jollibee overtaking KFC in popularity in the US appeared to refer to the Filipino chain's claim of having America's No. 1 fried chicken. This seems to be based on a series of USA Today readers' choice awards rather than sales figures, which remain significantly lower than those of larger American fast-food chains.