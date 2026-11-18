The expo offered visitors an opportunity to discover a curated portfolio of properties across different categories, including premium villas, service apartments, plots and farmhouses. With Goa continuing to attract interest from those looking at second homes as well as long-term property ownership, the showcase provided a platform to explore the possibilities of owning real estate in the coastal state.

Goa's appeal as a destination for homeownership, lifestyle living and real estate investment took centre stage in Kolkata as GHD Group , in association with HT Media Limited, hosted Goa Property Expo 2026 on November 14 and 15 at The Park Hotel, Park Street, Kolkata. The two-day event witnessed participation from over 210 attendees , bringing together prospective property buyers, investors and individuals keen to explore real estate opportunities in Goa.

Throughout the two days, attendees had the opportunity to interact with the GHD Group team, understand the range of properties on offer and seek information relevant to their individual requirements and investment aspirations. The interactions also allowed prospective buyers to explore different ownership formats, from independent homes and villas to professionally managed serviced residences and land parcels.

A key focus of the showcase was the diversity of GHD Group's real estate portfolio across Goa. Its developments span locations such as Porvorim, Thivim, Margao and Bicholim, offering different property formats and lifestyle propositions. These include GHD Velvet Vista in Porvorim, GHD Sky Park in Margao, GHD Armonia in Thivim and GHD Kingsun Reserve D'Goa in Adwalpale, Bicholim. The portfolio reflects the group's approach to creating residential and lifestyle-led developments across different parts of Goa.

Beyond conventional property ownership, the showcase also highlighted the appeal of serviced residences and hospitality-managed living, offering prospective buyers additional avenues to consider based on their preferences. From independent villas with private leisure spaces to serviced apartments designed around managed living, the range catered to varied expectations around lifestyle, convenience and property investment.