Arvind Kejriwal gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, case filed in Mohali

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened to kill former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded ₹7 crore in extortion, according to an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker's police complaint. The complaint said a person claiming to be a member of the gang threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita, if the money was not paid. The complaint said a person claiming to be a member of the gang threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita, if the money was not paid. (HT Photo)

Jarnail Singh, the lawmaker representing Tilak Nagar in the Delhi assembly, received threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages, and a complaint was filed with the senior police superintendent in Mohali in AAP-ruled Punjab on November 6. He sought security for Kejriwal and his family.

A case has been registered and assigned to Mohali's Cyber Crime Police Station for investigation. Police were examining the suspect’s call records, IP logs, and location details.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has regularly targeted high-profile celebrities, singers, and politicians. His transnational network was again in the news after three assailants fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai last month. Two alleged operatives of the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack in social media posts.

Before Shroff, the gang targeted Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and director Rohit Shetty. Renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated in May 2022, and Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique was killed in October 2024.

US-based Anil Pandit took responsibility for the attack on Shroff. He has lately sought the limelight on behalf of the gang to keep focus away from Bishnoi’s deputy in the US, Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) looks for him.

The FBI has termed the gang the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group (OCG). The gang has shown the ability to operate across international borders, recruit local shooters from abroad, and target high-profile persons to threaten businessmen to fund its operations.