Videos purportedly showing a giant prehistoric flying reptile soaring over Mexico have gone viral on social media, sparking speculation and comparisons to the Jurassic Park films. However, a palaeontologist has dismissed the footage as fake, pointing to inconsistencies in the creature's appearance and movements. A viral video allegedly showing a pterodactyl flying over Mexico sparked online debate, but a palaeontologist dismissed it as fake. (X/@TheChrisCostin)

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The videos, reportedly filmed around Ciudad Juárez in Mexico's Chihuahua state, show a large, dark-winged figure flying through the sky.

Viral footage sparks online debate X user Chris Costin shared a video, writing, "Hey @Grok, is that a … pterodactyl in Mexico? If so, we might need to give Jeff Goldblum a call."

The remark referenced Goldblum's role in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Responding to Costin, Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok dismissed the possibility of a prehistoric creature.

"No pterodactyl. That’s a large bird (most likely a great blue heron or similar wader) whose silhouette looks prehistoric when filmed from below against the sky. Pterosaurs went extinct ~66 million years ago. Jeff can stay home. Cool clip though," Grok replied.

According to the Daily Mail, the footage prompted speculation about whether the creature was real or digitally generated.

The Sun reported that multiple clips had circulated online, including nighttime footage and another showing a similar creature flying over rooftops.

Mexican UFO researcher Jaime Maussan also shared the footage, raising questions about the creature's identity.

Meanwhile, VICE questioned the videos' authenticity, suggesting that one of the creatures resembled a frigatebird rather than a prehistoric reptile.

Palaeontologist explains why the footage looks fake Palaeontologist Evan Jevnikar addressed the footage in an Instagram video.

"Everyone has been sending me this video, and I'm here to tell you as a paleontologist that this is not real, for several reasons," he said.

Explaining his first concern, Jevnikar said, "So one, a pterosaur that big would not be constantly flapping its wings like that."

He compared the creature's movements to those of vultures and hawks, which frequently glide rather than continuously flap their wings.

Jevnikar also questioned its smooth, scaly appearance, citing evidence of feather-like coverings in pterosaurs.

He further noted that the creature resembled a Pteranodon, whose fossils are associated with ancient marine environments in North America, unlike the reported sighting location.

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"So putting all this together, it just looks fake to me," he concluded.

Mexican authorities dismiss claims According to ABC Noticias, Ciudad Juárez Civil Protection director Sergio Rodríguez dismissed the videos as entertainment content and urged people not to spread misinformation.

Pterosaurs became extinct approximately 66 million years ago. There is no scientific evidence that any have survived to the present day.