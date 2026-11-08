Chandigarh, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichand Jat alias Hari Boxer, who has been detained in the US by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement , faces multiple case in Haryana, including involvement in Hansi gym owner's murder. Detained Lawrence Bishnoi gang member in US faces multiple cases in Haryana

Boxer has been detained in the US by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement , and efforts are underway to bring him to India, Rajasthan Police said on Sunday.

Hari Boxer, 40, a resident of Chatarpura village in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, was allegedly operating criminal activities in India from abroad and played a key role in supplying weapons to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang.

He was involved in extortion threats and firing incidents in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force, ADG, Dinesh MN said.

Haryana police sources said that Boxer is involved in at least seven cases including extortion and murder in Haryana including killing of a gym owner.

Notably, a gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi in June.

Haryana police's Special Task Force of Haryana Police had recently said they have intensified its action against organised crime, mounting an effective crackdown on wanted criminals hiding abroad and their networks.

Through better coordination with police forces of different states and central agencies, sharing of intelligence and technical surveillance, the entire criminal network is being identified.

Haryana police also said that to effectively control the activities of inter-state gangs and criminals, Haryana Police has established a strong inter-state coordination mechanism with the Police of Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Under this mechanism, real-time intelligence related to gangsters, shooters, arms suppliers, financiers and associates is being shared.

Joint raids and coordinated arrests are carried out against wanted and reward-carrying criminals operating across state borders. Regular inter-state coordination meetings are also being organised for threat assessment and formulation of joint strategies.

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