Delhi defence firm founder receives ₹5 crore demand and death threat from Rohit Godara gang, complaint filed
The complainant is the founder and managing director of the defence company which works with central security agencies.
The founder of a Delhi-based defence firm, who has previously received multiple threats from men claiming to be gangsters, has received another fresh extortion demand of ₹5 crore along with an alleged death threat in the name of gangster Rohit Godara, according to a police complaint.
Senior officers on Friday confirmed that a complaint was filed with the Delhi Police on Wednesday.
The complainant is the founder and managing director of the defence company which works with central security agencies. He approached Chanakyapuri police, alleging that he received the threat on Wednesday.
He also told police that he suspected he was being kept under surveillance and that confidential information related to him or his company may have been leaked.
Police said they are verifying the complaint and examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat.
Faced threats earlier as well
The matter is being looked at in connection with an earlier FIR registered at Chanakyapuri police station in October 2025 following the man's allegations of repeated extortion attempts and death threats.
The case had earlier been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which in June arrested three people, including a dismissed Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector, for allegedly conspiring to extort ₹10 crore from the man.
Police had then said the accused had threatened him using the names of gangster Goldy Brar and Khalistani elements. They had also fired at the man's office last November.
The man had also alleged that his company email account was hacked last year. The special cell was also roped in after the firing incident.
The investigation had also examined threats received via international numbers (mainly from Portugal) and alleged links to fugitives operating from abroad.
The man's latest complaint states that he has been facing threats and extortion attempts since 2024 and seeks immediate protection and investigation into the fresh demand.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More