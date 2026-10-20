Behind bars, beyond borders: Inside Lawrence Bishnoi’s crime empire

Pandit is a member of a gang headed by Lawrence Bishnoi, 33, who has been incarcerated in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail since 2023, and whose name has surfaced, time and again over the past few years, in connection with multiple murders, including those of singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, politician Baba Siddiqui in October 2024, and attacks on the houses of actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The gang has also been identified by Indian agencies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as being behind the June 2023 killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A popular young actor plays a game of football on a Sunday evening in a ground in Juhu, Mumbai. He finishes the game and jumps into his chauffer-driven luxury sedan to go home. As the car heads out, three men step in and from close quarters fire seven shots, injuring the driver and a bystander. The actor is injured by the breaking glass, but has a miraculous escape. The shooters are apprehended 15 hours later from Kota, Rajasthan. In an audio recording posted on X soon after the shooting, a man identified as Anil Pandit takes credit for the attack.

Pandit, 32, has become the face of the group in recent years, along with another man he named in his message, Harman Sandhu. Investigators in India believe that this is aimed at keeping the heat off Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar in the US; Bishnoi’s deputy Brar is being hunted by the FBI, which has named Bishnoi’s criminal organisation an Organised Crime Group (OCG).

Once a resident of Rair Kalan village in Haryana’s Panipat, Pandit fled India in 2023, say investigators. They believed he travelled to the US via Canada and Thailand. According to the investigators, Pandit works closely with Randeep Malik and the Canada-based Ravinder Singh Dhanda, also part of the Bishnoi syndicate, according to a US federal indictment in July this year. The investigators, who asked not to be named, said Pandit operates from California and is in touch with Brar as well.

Pandit’s name surfaced in several firing and extortion-related incidents this year –– including an incident where shots were fired at a gym owner associated with singer Guru Randhawa in west Delhi, another at a jewellery showroom in Pune, and two attacks in Bhiwadi and Sonipat. The Delhi Police and Haryana Police are investigating these incidents.

The other man named by Pandit, Sandhu, aka Harmanveer Singh, was also put on the wanted list by the FBI in June this year. It is believed that Sandhu is already in FBI custody in California.

But, at the centre of the web is Bishnoi, who has watched his Indian and overseas empire grow even as he himself has shuttled between jails across Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat since 2015. Bishnoi started his gang in the late 2000s and ran it for just a few years before being arrested and jailed, a fact that both adds to the mystique about him, and encourages conspiracy theories.

The roots of Bishnoi’s criminal career Sometime in 2020, when the Delhi Police’s Special Cell prepared a dossier on Lawrence Bishnoi after questioning him, it quotes him as saying he wanted to “leave the world of crime and live peacefully”. According to that document, Bishnoi expressed a desire to do something in the area of sports because he had always been interested in sports, citing his ambitions as a miler in the 2000s.

Investigators now say Bishnoi may have been misleading his interrogators. For since then, his gang and influence have only grown.

It isn’t clear why Bishnoi quit sports and entered the world of crime, but police records show he was sucked into university politics around 2008. Sometime, in 2008, Bishnoi was jailed when he assaulted a candidate of the Panjab University Students Union (PUSU). Bishnoi was a member of the rival Students of Panjab University (SOPU) union. The two groups were arch rivals. The dossier on Bishnoi’s first crime lists a failed murder attempt when he shot at PUSU’s candidate. He spent a couple of months in prison.

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According to the Special Cell’s dossier, it was during those two months that Bishnoi met a man named Ranjeet Dupla, who had lived in the US before and was arrested in Punjab for smuggling arms. “Dupla helped buy weapons for Bishnoi and his friends Sampat Nehra (a jailed gangster arrested for attempting to kill Salman Khan) and Kala Rana (who would go on to become one of NCR’s most wanted gangsters and later deported from Bangkok in 2022). After coming out of jail, Bishnoi then bought his first car, a Mahindra Bolero.”

He took control of SOPU, even contested the 2010 university president elections but failed to win. After the election, he was jailed for the second time after he attacked his rival and broke the man’s leg. His friend Goldy Brar was also arrested in the same case.

Bishnoi and Co. remained active in student politics till 2013. That year, ahead of an election at a government college in Muktsar, Bishnoi, Brar and four others shot a student leader dead. That was their first murder.