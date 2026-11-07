Hari Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member wanted in 22 cases, detained in US

Harichand Jat, alias Hari Boxer, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is wanted in 22 criminal cases in Rajasthan, was detained in the United States following a coordinated operation by the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and international agencies, police said on Saturday. Police also said Boxer claimed responsibility in a social media post for the firing outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai. (HT Sourced Photo)

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and AGTF, Dinesh MN, said the 40-year-old gangster, who allegedly operated an extortion racket from abroad and supplied weapons to gang members in India, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Efforts are underway to bring him back to India, he added.

“Hari Boxer was operating criminal activities in India while staying abroad. Following sustained intelligence gathering, technical surveillance and coordination with international agencies, we succeeded in getting him detained in the United States. The process of bringing him back to India is underway,” MN said.

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According to the AGTF, Boxer, a resident of Chatarpura village under Bansdayal police station in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, played a key role in the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang’s extortion network, particularly in Rajasthan, Haryana and Mumbai.

Police said the gang targeted wealthy businessmen through threatening calls made using instant messaging applications and VPN-based communication services. Those refusing to pay extortion money were allegedly threatened with shootings targeting them or their family members.

Dinesh MN said Boxer fled India using his passport in April 2023 and continued coordinating criminal activities from overseas. He was wanted in cases involving attempted murder, extortion, organised crime and illegal possession of firearms.

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Police also said Boxer claimed responsibility in a social media post for the firing outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai.

According to the AGTF, investigators initially traced his movements through Dubai and the Dominican Republic before establishing that he had travelled through Mexico and entered the United States using the illegal ‘donkey route’. Intelligence subsequently indicated that he was staying in California.

The Rajasthan police, working through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol, sent 14 references to authorities in approximately five countries to trace his whereabouts and secure his detention. An Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him in November 2024.

After receiving intelligence indicating his presence in Guyana, police sent a provisional arrest request in February 2025. However, he subsequently escaped through Mexico and entered the United States, police said.

Between December 2024 and July 2026, Rajasthan Police shared intelligence with US authorities through nine Interpol communications. Investigators also submitted an updated dossier on August 19, 2026, and his fingerprints on October 29, 2026.

“The AGTF maintained continuous surveillance of his activities and shared intelligence with international agencies. His detention is the result of sustained coordination and follow-up,” the police statement said.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of deputy inspector general Yogesh Yadav, with additional superintendent of police Siddhant Sharma and deputy superintendent of police Ravindra Pratap playing key roles in gathering intelligence, tracking the fugitive’s international movements and coordinating efforts that led to his detention.

AGTF records list 22 criminal cases registered against Boxer between 2010 and February 2026 at police stations across Rajasthan, including those in Jaipur, Sikar, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Chittorgarh and Balotra.

The AGTF said further coordination with central and international agencies was underway to complete the legal formalities required to bring him to India.