NFL fans rip Bo Nix as Broncos QB struggles against Chiefs: 'Absolutely terrible'
The Broncos are playing the rival Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener, with fans calling out Bo Nix for his performance.
The Broncos are playing the rival Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener, and neither team is in midseason form. Bo Nix, the Broncos’ fine quarterback coming off two surgeries to repair a broken ankle, had his encouraging moments but did not settle into his customary rhythm.
Fans were left disappointed by Nix’s performance tonight, and took to social media to express that.
Nix did not get his season off to the best start. He threw an interception that set up the Chiefs at the Denver 46. However, the Broncos quarterback responded on the next drive.
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He went on to complete passes of 13, 4, 8, 11 and 19 yards on his five passes on the second possession. The 19-yarder was a touchdown throw to Evan Engram. It tied the game 7-7.
Nix was then 5-of-6 for 55 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Pat Bryant had three catches for 32 yards.
‘Absolutely terrible’
Disappointed NFL fans took to X to call out Nix’s performance.
“Bo Nix has looked TERRIBLE tonight...Absolutely terrible. yes the playcalling has been disjointed but Nix has been quite bad on a number of levels,” one X user wrote.
“Total regression game by Bo Nix. This is Bo vs the Steelers his rookie year,” wrote another user.
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One said, “Football must be really slick out there because Bo Nix has dropped it twice in this game. The last one his arm was hit but it seems like he can’t find a grip.”
“Bo Nix has been sacked four times, has 1 INT and 1 lost fumble,” commented a user.
“Bo Nix looks incompetent tonight,” said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More