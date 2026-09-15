NFL fans rip Bo Nix as Broncos QB struggles against Chiefs: 'Absolutely terrible'

Nix did not get his season off to the best start. He threw an interception that set up the Chiefs at the Denver 46. However, the Broncos quarterback responded on the next drive.

Fans were left disappointed by Nix’s performance tonight, and took to social media to express that.

The Broncos are playing the rival Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener, and neither team is in midseason form. Bo Nix , the Broncos’ fine quarterback coming off two surgeries to repair a broken ankle, had his encouraging moments but did not settle into his customary rhythm.

He went on to complete passes of 13, 4, 8, 11 and 19 yards on his five passes on the second possession. The 19-yarder was a touchdown throw to Evan Engram. It tied the game 7-7.

Nix was then 5-of-6 for 55 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Pat Bryant had three catches for 32 yards.

‘Absolutely terrible’ Disappointed NFL fans took to X to call out Nix’s performance.

“Bo Nix has looked TERRIBLE tonight...Absolutely terrible. yes the playcalling has been disjointed but Nix has been quite bad on a number of levels,” one X user wrote.

“Total regression game by Bo Nix. This is Bo vs the Steelers his rookie year,” wrote another user.

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One said, “Football must be really slick out there because Bo Nix has dropped it twice in this game. The last one his arm was hit but it seems like he can’t find a grip.”

“Bo Nix has been sacked four times, has 1 INT and 1 lost fumble,” commented a user.

“Bo Nix looks incompetent tonight,” said another.