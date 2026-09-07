Broncos cheerleader Ann-Marie Muscarello's 'double life' goes viral as NFL fans say: 'They should pay you more'

While she performs as a Broncos cheerleader on game days, her life away from the field includes working as an orthopedic nurse, similar to several other professional cheerleaders who maintain careers in healthcare.

Muscarello recently gave NFL fans a look at the contrast between her weekend and weekday lives through a social media video.

Pay disparities across different sports leagues and roles have long been a subject of debate, and a recent viral post from Denver Broncos cheerleader Ann-Marie Muscarello has once again brought the issue into focus.

“Sunday mornings vs. Monday mornings look a little different 👩🏽‍⚕️📣✨☕️,” she wrote on Instagram.

Cheerleader pay remains a talking point Muscarello's post reignited discussions surrounding the compensation earned by NFL cheerleaders. The issue has drawn attention for years, with the Associated Press reporting in 2015 that some NFL cheerleading squads earned less than fast-food workers.

The subject had already become a major controversy a year earlier when a New York Jets cheerleader filed a lawsuit against the franchise over a reported hourly wage of $3.77.

More recently, the conversation returned to the spotlight following the June 2024 release of Netflix's documentary series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

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The series highlighted the demanding double lives led by members of the famous squad, many of whom balance cheerleading with education, full-time jobs and other professional responsibilities while pursuing their dream of performing.

Fans call for better cheerleader compensation The Broncos cheerleader’s video prompted another wave of reactions from fans, with several social media users arguing that professional cheerleaders deserve better pay for the work they put in.

“That’s sad.They should pay these cheerleaders enough money they work hard too,” one user wrote.

Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “With the money the NFL makes, they should pay you more,” another chimed in.

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All Denver Broncos cheerleaders are employed as part-time workers and receive what the organization describes as competitive wages, as per New York Post.

NFL cheerleaders are also employed by individual franchises rather than the league itself.

Fans applaud Muscarello's double life While the compensation debate dominated much of the discussion, many fans also praised Muscarello for successfully balancing two demanding careers.

“Love your double life! You are inspiring and motivating to young women everywhere!!” one user wrote.

Another commented, "Ann you're rocking both!!! ."

“Dang bet you’re way too busy 😂” someone added on Instagram, while another asked, “How do you keep up with it all?!”

Her TikTok followers were equally impressed, with one user writing, “a nurse and NFL cheerleader? damn girl u killing it.”