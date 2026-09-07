Broncos cheerleader Ann-Marie Muscarello's 'double life' goes viral as NFL fans say: 'They should pay you more'
Denver Broncos cheerleader Ann Marie Muscarello gave NFL fans a look at the contrast between her weekend and weekday lives through a social media video.
Pay disparities across different sports leagues and roles have long been a subject of debate, and a recent viral post from Denver Broncos cheerleader Ann-Marie Muscarello has once again brought the issue into focus.
Muscarello reveals her double life
Muscarello recently gave NFL fans a look at the contrast between her weekend and weekday lives through a social media video.
While she performs as a Broncos cheerleader on game days, her life away from the field includes working as an orthopedic nurse, similar to several other professional cheerleaders who maintain careers in healthcare.
“Sunday mornings vs. Monday mornings look a little different 👩🏽⚕️📣✨☕️,” she wrote on Instagram.
Cheerleader pay remains a talking point
Muscarello's post reignited discussions surrounding the compensation earned by NFL cheerleaders. The issue has drawn attention for years, with the Associated Press reporting in 2015 that some NFL cheerleading squads earned less than fast-food workers.
The subject had already become a major controversy a year earlier when a New York Jets cheerleader filed a lawsuit against the franchise over a reported hourly wage of $3.77.
More recently, the conversation returned to the spotlight following the June 2024 release of Netflix's documentary series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
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The series highlighted the demanding double lives led by members of the famous squad, many of whom balance cheerleading with education, full-time jobs and other professional responsibilities while pursuing their dream of performing.
Fans call for better cheerleader compensation
The Broncos cheerleader’s video prompted another wave of reactions from fans, with several social media users arguing that professional cheerleaders deserve better pay for the work they put in.
“That’s sad.They should pay these cheerleaders enough money they work hard too,” one user wrote.
Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “With the money the NFL makes, they should pay you more,” another chimed in.
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All Denver Broncos cheerleaders are employed as part-time workers and receive what the organization describes as competitive wages, as per New York Post.
NFL cheerleaders are also employed by individual franchises rather than the league itself.
Fans applaud Muscarello's double life
While the compensation debate dominated much of the discussion, many fans also praised Muscarello for successfully balancing two demanding careers.
“Love your double life! You are inspiring and motivating to young women everywhere!!” one user wrote.
Another commented, "Ann you're rocking both!!! ."
“Dang bet you’re way too busy 😂” someone added on Instagram, while another asked, “How do you keep up with it all?!”
Her TikTok followers were equally impressed, with one user writing, “a nurse and NFL cheerleader? damn girl u killing it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More