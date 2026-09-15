Why is Tom Cruise at Chiefs vs Broncos game tonight? Is he a Chiefs fan? NFL appearance with Taylor Swift sparks frenzy
Tom Cruise's appearance quickly sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans wondering if he is a Chiefs fan.
Tom Cruise was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener against the Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday Night Football.
The actor was seen sitting in a suite and chatting with Taylor Swift. It was Swift’s first Chiefs game since she married Travis Kelce in July 2026.
Why is Tom Cruise at the game?
Cruise’s appearance quickly sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans wondering if he is a Chiefs fan.
There is no official explanation for why Cruise attended the game. He is not widely known as a longtime or die-hard Chiefs fan, although he has supported the team in the past.
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Is Tom Cruise friends with Travis Kelce?
Cruise and Kelce appear to have a friendly relationship. The two were spotted chatting at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in London in 2024.
Cruise was also a guest at Swift and Kelce’s wedding in July 2026.
The actor has previously been involved in Chiefs promotions. He narrated a Top Gun-style hype video for the team ahead of its 2022 AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also delivered a dramatic pregame message for Super Bowl LIX in 2025, which featured both the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
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Fans react
Tom Cruise's appearance quickly sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans reacting to his unexpected appearance alongside Taylor Swift.
One user wrote on X, "Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the same suite? The NFL scriptwriters are getting WAY too ambitious this season."
Another added, “The universe really said “you wanted a crossover episode?” and then sat Tom Cruise next to Taylor Swift at Arrowhead like it’s the most normal thing in the world.”
One fan joked, "She is actually trying to figure out how to get tom in one of her music videos."
Another wrote, "This gets me excited about the possibility of Swift making music for a future Cruise project. Would love to see that."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More