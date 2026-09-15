Why is Tom Cruise at Chiefs vs Broncos game tonight? Is he a Chiefs fan? NFL appearance with Taylor Swift sparks frenzy

Tom Cruise was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener against the Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday Night Football. Taylor Swift, center left, sits with Tom Cruise, center, while watching the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The actor was seen sitting in a suite and chatting with Taylor Swift. It was Swift’s first Chiefs game since she married Travis Kelce in July 2026.

Why is Tom Cruise at the game? Cruise’s appearance quickly sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans wondering if he is a Chiefs fan.

There is no official explanation for why Cruise attended the game. He is not widely known as a longtime or die-hard Chiefs fan, although he has supported the team in the past.

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Is Tom Cruise friends with Travis Kelce? Cruise and Kelce appear to have a friendly relationship. The two were spotted chatting at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in London in 2024.

Cruise was also a guest at Swift and Kelce’s wedding in July 2026.

The actor has previously been involved in Chiefs promotions. He narrated a Top Gun-style hype video for the team ahead of its 2022 AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also delivered a dramatic pregame message for Super Bowl LIX in 2025, which featured both the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

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Fans react Tom Cruise's appearance quickly sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans reacting to his unexpected appearance alongside Taylor Swift.

One user wrote on X, "Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the same suite? The NFL scriptwriters are getting WAY too ambitious this season."

Another added, “The universe really said “you wanted a crossover episode?” and then sat Tom Cruise next to Taylor Swift at Arrowhead like it’s the most normal thing in the world.”

One fan joked, "She is actually trying to figure out how to get tom in one of her music videos."

Another wrote, "This gets me excited about the possibility of Swift making music for a future Cruise project. Would love to see that."