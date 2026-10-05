Not a fan of coffee? This homemade blueberry matcha recipe topped with a luscious blue pea sweet cream is perfect for matcha maniacs
This recipe is perfect for those who are bored of coffee and want to try new flavours – earthy matcha tones, with the sweetness of blueberry compote and cream.
Are you a certified matcha maniac? Coffee may have had its time in the spotlight, but matcha is stealing the show with its vibrant colour, earthy flavour and Pinterest-y appeal. If you’re already obsessed with the green beverage or simply looking for a fun new way to enjoy it at home, we’ve got just the recipe for you. All you need is a handful of ingredients and a little kitchen magic to whip it up.
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Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared a delicious blueberry matcha recipe featuring a luscious homemade blueberry compote, creamy milk and earthy matcha, finished with a dreamy layer of frothy blue pea sweet cream for the ultimate indulgence. In an Instagram video shared on October 4, the content creator describes the drink as, “Homemade blueberry compote, creamy milk, freshly whisked matcha, and a fluffy honey-sweetened blue pea cream come together for the perfect chilled treat!”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the blueberry compote
- 12 to 15 blueberries
- 1 tbsp castor sugar
- A splash of water
For the matcha latte
- 1 tbsp matcha powder
- ⅓ cup hot water
- ½ cup milk of your choice
- A generous handful of ice cubes
For the blue pea sweet cream
- 3 tbsp fresh cream
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1 tsp butterfly pea tea powder
- 2 tsp honey
Method
- Add the blueberries, castor sugar and a splash of water to a small saucepan. Cook over low heat for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the berries soften and release their juices. Lightly mash them with the back of a spoon and continue cooking until you have a thick, jam-like consistency. Set aside to cool.
- Sift the matcha powder into a bowl or cup to remove any lumps. Add the hot water and whisk vigorously until the matcha is smooth and slightly frothy. Set aside.
- Add the fresh cream, milk, butterfly pea tea powder and honey to a bowl. Using a milk or coffee frother, whip the mixture until it becomes light, fluffy and slightly thickened.
- Spoon the blueberry compote into the bottom of a serving glass. Fill the glass with plenty of ice, then pour in the milk, followed by the prepared matcha.
- Gently spoon the blue pea sweet cream over the top. Stir everything together just before drinking, serve chilled and enjoy!
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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