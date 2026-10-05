Not a fan of coffee? This homemade blueberry matcha recipe topped with a luscious blue pea sweet cream is perfect for matcha maniacs

Are you a certified matcha maniac? Coffee may have had its time in the spotlight, but matcha is stealing the show with its vibrant colour, earthy flavour and Pinterest-y appeal. If you’re already obsessed with the green beverage or simply looking for a fun new way to enjoy it at home, we’ve got just the recipe for you. All you need is a handful of ingredients and a little kitchen magic to whip it up.

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Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared a delicious blueberry matcha recipe featuring a luscious homemade blueberry compote, creamy milk and earthy matcha, finished with a dreamy layer of frothy blue pea sweet cream for the ultimate indulgence. In an Instagram video shared on October 4, the content creator describes the drink as, “Homemade blueberry compote, creamy milk, freshly whisked matcha, and a fluffy honey-sweetened blue pea cream come together for the perfect chilled treat!”