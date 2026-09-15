What happened to Mansoor Delane? Chiefs confirm CB's injury and reveal whether he will return against Broncos
Kristian Fulton stepped in to fill Delane’s spot in the secondary following his departure.
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered an early blow during Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos as cornerback Mansoor Delane was forced to leave the game in the first quarter.
Kansas City later revealed that Delane was dealing with a shoulder injury and listed him as questionable to return. "CB Mansoor Delane is questionable to return with a shoulder injury," the Chiefs tweeted on X.
Deep Dive
Kristian Fulton stepped in to fill Delane’s spot in the secondary following his departure.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More