OPPO F35 series launched in India: Check price, availability and specifications

OPPO has launched its new F35 series in India, which includes the OPPO F35 5G and OPPO F35 Pro 5G. The new smartphones mark 10 years of the F series in India and come with features focused on cameras, battery life and durability. Both models come with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front camera with a 100-degree field of view, along with OPPO's NaturalTone 2.0 technology. OPPO F35 series arrives with a large battery and upgraded cameras. (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

OPPO F35 series price in India and availability The OPPO F35 5G is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 42,999.

The OPPO F35 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 49,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 54,999.

The smartphones will go on sale in India from October 11 through offline retail stores, the OPPO India online store, Flipkart and Amazon. The OPPO F35 5G is available in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey and Mist Pink, while the F35 Pro 5G comes in Sunrise Orange, Twilight Brown and Wave Blue.

OPPO F35 series specifications and features Both smartphones feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view. OPPO's NaturalTone 2.0 technology is designed to produce more natural-looking skin tones. The phones also come with dual rear camera setups, while the OPPO F35 Pro 5G supports 4K video recording from both the front and rear cameras.

The F35 series packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The smartphones also come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.

Both models run the latest Android 17-based ColorOS 17 and are available in multiple RAM and storage configurations. The OPPO F35 Pro 5G gets up to 256GB of internal storage.