Why is IndiGo hiking fuel charges again?

IndiGo has announced a fresh increase in fuel charges on its domestic and international flights, citing a sustained rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. The revised charges will apply to all new bookings made from 12.01 am on October 6, 2026, the airline said on Monday. The airline said the latest month-on-month rise in ATF prices has crossed 14%, pushing fuel costs to among their highest levels in a decade. (PTI)

The airline said ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months, particularly amid geopolitical developments in the Middle East. The latest month-on-month increase in fuel prices has exceeded 14%, taking ATF costs to among their highest levels in the past decade.

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Why IndiGo is increasing fuel charges The increase is primarily aimed at offsetting the impact of higher ATF prices on the airline’s operating costs. Aviation turbine fuel accounts for a significant share of an airline’s expenses. 40 percent of an airline's operating cost is from it's fuel price. The continued rise in fuel prices is the major reason for the price hike.

IndiGo said a much larger increase in fuel charges would have been required to fully offset the rise in fuel costs. However, it has opted to maintain a measured and relatively modest adjustment to limit the impact on it's customers.

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Fuel charges revised across domestic routes The revised fuel charges will vary according to the distance travelled on domestic routes. For flights covering up to 500 km, passengers will pay a fuel charge of ₹375. The charge will rise to ₹600 for journeys between 501 km and 1,000 km.

For distances between 1,001 km and 1,500 km, the new charge will be ₹900, while flights covering 1,501 km to 2,000 km will attract a charge of ₹1,150. For domestic flights travelling more than 2,000 km, the fuel charge will be ₹1,300.

The charges will be included in all new IndiGo bookings made from 12.01 am on October 6.

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International flights to see higher fuel charges IndiGo has also revised fuel charges for international routes. For destinations in the SAARC region, the charge will be ₹1,000 for flights up to 500 km and ₹3,000 for journeys of 501 km and above.

Flights to Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East, as well as North and East Asia, will carry a fuel charge of ₹5,500. The charge for destinations in Africa will be ₹6,000, while passengers travelling to Europe need to pay ₹10,000.

The airline said the revised charges were intended to partially compensate the increase in fuel costs without giving a larger burden on passengers.

“While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers,” the airline said in their statement.

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IndiGo had raised fuel charges earlier this year This is not the first time IndiGo has revised its fuel charges this year. In an earlier revision announced in April, the airline increased domestic fuel charges based on travel distance, with the rates ranging from ₹275 for journeys of less than 500 km to ₹950 for flights covering more than 2,000 km.

At the time, fuel charges for international flights ranged from ₹900 to ₹10,000. The highest charge was applicable to destinations in the UK and Europe, except Greece and Turkey, with the revised cost set at ₹10,000.

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However, after the latest hike the airline said it will monitor the situation and make further changes when necessary.

The airline also acknowledged that the revised charges would add to the cost for passengers.