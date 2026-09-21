‘ ₹13K to ₹20K in 2 years’: Techie flags Delhi-Bengaluru Diwali airfare surge

“I swear Delhi –Bangalore used to be ~ ₹13K for a Diwali round trip just 2 years ago. Now it’s easily ₹20K+,” wrote Arnav, a product designer, on X.

One Bengaluru resident highlighted how the price of Delhi to Bengaluru round-trip tickets used to be approximately ₹13,000 just two years ago. This year, however, the airfare has increased to cost more than ₹20,000.

Some took to social media to say that airfares this time feel more expensive as compared to previous festive seasons.

Every year, the prices of flight tickets surge around Diwali, when millions of people fly to their hometowns. This year, however, many travellers are feeling the pinch more than usual. Amid already-high airfare due to volatile fuel prices, the Diwali surge has left many Indians surprised.

Diwali will be celebrated on November 8 this year. A quick search shows that direct flights between Bengaluru to Delhi on November 7 will cost approximately ₹12,500, excluding tax.

Compare this to airfare before and after Diwali, when a Bengaluru to Delhi flight ticket costs anywhere between ₹8,000 to ₹10,000.

Why the surge in airfare? “Every sector has been costly since the war and it has not dropped one bit. It’s relatively cheaper to travel internationally,” wrote one X user in the comments section of Arnav’s post.

“Unstable and high crude oil prices. It will impact everywhere,” another explained.

“The Iran war is responsible for the spikes in airfare,” a user said.

(Also read: Rise of the travel ecosystem economy in India)

News agency ANI reported on September 1 that the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for domestic airlines has been raised by ₹6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, for the second consecutive month, taking the fuel rate to ₹121.28 per litre from ₹115.

The government reviews petroleum product rates every two weeks based on average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period since the previous review. The previous revision was made on August 15.

The government cut windfall gains tax on export of petrol, diesel and ATF for the fortnight beginning September 16.