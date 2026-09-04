Rise of the travel ecosystem economy in India

The travel industry in India has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two decades. What began as a largely fragmented and offline sector, dependent heavily on travel agents, limited airline connectivity, and price-sensitive travellers, has evolved into one of the country's most dynamic consumer industries. The early phase of growth was driven by internet penetration and the digitisation of bookings, which brought millions of first-time travellers online. The industry's primary objective during that period was to make travel accessible, affordable, and convenient for a growing population eager to explore opportunities beyond their immediate geographies. HT Image

However, the market that exists today bears little resemblance to the one that existed even a decade ago. The Indian traveller is no longer making decisions solely based on the lowest airfare or the cheapest hotel room. Rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to global travel trends, expanding infrastructure, and increasing digital confidence have fundamentally changed consumer expectations. Travel is increasingly being viewed as an essential component of lifestyle, personal enrichment, wellness, and experience rather than a discretionary expense undertaken occasionally.

This evolution is taking place against the backdrop of India's broader economic growth story. As the country moves towards becoming one of the world's largest consumer economies, travel is emerging as one of the most visible beneficiaries of rising aspirations and spending power. The travel and tourism sector contributes over ₹22 lakh crore to India's economy and supports around 50 million jobs. Building on this strong foundation, the industry is expected to witness further growth in both economic contribution and employment generation in the coming year as well. At the same time, domestic aviation continues to witness strong momentum, with passenger traffic crossing 16 crore travellers annually, reflecting the growing role of mobility in connecting consumers, businesses, and destinations across the country.

Yet, the most significant shift is not reflected in passenger traffic or tourism revenues alone. It is reflected in the changing nature of consumer behaviour. The modern Indian traveller is increasingly seeking experiences rather than transactions. Whether it is a spiritual retreat in Varanasi, a wellness holiday in Rishikesh, an adventure circuit in the Northeast, a luxury international vacation, or a short weekend getaway, consumers are looking for journeys that are personalised, seamless, and meaningful. The travel decision today extends far beyond transportation and accommodation; it encompasses discovery, planning, mobility, experiences, insurance, local services, and post-trip engagement.

This behavioural shift is giving rise to what can best be described as the Travel Ecosystem Economy. Unlike the traditional travel model, which viewed flights, hotels, holidays, transportation, and ancillary services as independent categories, the ecosystem model recognises that consumers experience them as interconnected parts of a single journey. Every travel booking creates multiple needs and multiple opportunities for engagement. A flight reservation often leads to hotel bookings, local transportation requirements, travel protection, destination experiences, and curated activities. The consumer journey is continuous, and increasingly, consumers expect a single, integrated experience rather than fragmented interactions across multiple providers.

The implications of this shift are significant for the industry. Historically, success in travel was measured through booking volumes and market share. Going forward, competitive advantage will increasingly be determined by the ability to understand consumer behaviour across the entire travel lifecycle. Businesses that can create deeper engagement, stronger trust, and greater convenience will be better positioned to capture long-term value in an increasingly competitive market.

What makes this opportunity particularly compelling is the fact that aviation continues to remain the foundation of the ecosystem. While diversification has become a recurring theme within the travel industry, it should not be interpreted as a move away from air travel. Aviation remains the primary demand generator, the first point of consumer engagement, and the catalyst for broader travel spending. The strategic opportunity lies not in replacing the core business of travel but in building a wider ecosystem around it, enabling consumers to access multiple services through a unified and seamless experience.

As India continues to invest in airports, regional connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and digital ecosystems, the travel industry is likely to witness growth that extends far beyond traditional booking metrics. The next phase of industry leadership will not be defined solely by who sells the most tickets or hotel rooms. It will be defined by who best understands the evolving traveller, anticipates changing consumer needs, and creates an ecosystem capable of delivering value across every stage of the journey.

The rise of the Travel Ecosystem Economy is, therefore, not simply a trend within the travel sector. It represents a broader shift in how Indian consumers engage with experiences, spend their discretionary income, and define value in an increasingly connected world. The businesses that recognise this transition early and build for it thoughtfully will play a defining role in shaping the future of travel in India.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Nishant Pitti, chairman & founder, EaseMyTrip.