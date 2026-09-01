From LPG, aviation turbine fuel price hikes to new US visa rules: Key changes from September 1

A fresh set of rules and key changes will come into effect from Tuesday, September 1, impacting finances and travel plans for people across India, as well as abroad. Commercial LPG prices have hiked and changes have been made to India's immigration process (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo/HT File)

From price revisions to new visa rules, here's a list of key changes coming into effect from the start of this month, what they mean and how they could affect you:

Commercial LPG price hike The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced on September 1 that the prices of 19kg commercial LPG have risen by ₹9.50 per cylinder applicable all over India. This brings the price of an LPG cylinder to ₹2,738 in Delhi. This price hike of commercial LPG will directly affect businesses like hotels and restaurants.

No changes to the price of 14kg domestic LPG cylinders have been made.

The rate hike follows two monthly reductions in a row - a ₹183.5 cut per 19kg cylinder cut on July 1 and ₹192 cut on August 1. These two cuts were followed by prices reaching record highs due to the West Asia crisis.

Air Turbine Fuel price hike Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has also seen a price hike of ₹6.28 per litre, or 5.46%, for domestic airlines, bringing the price of ATF to ₹121.26 per litre. The increase comes on the back of a ₹5 per litre reduction in rates in July, when the domestic ATF price was brought down to ₹110 per litre. The rate was raised to ₹115 per litre in August.

Travellers are advised to keep an eye on flight ticket prices as they may see a hike in rates too due to ATF prices.

No more boarding pass stamps for international travellers In an seemingly optimistic outlook for travellers, the Bureau of Immigration has introduced a small but significant change to the immigration process for Indians departing to travel abroad. Passengers no longer need to get their boarding passes stamped during immigration, streamlining the lengthy departure process.

Under this system, international travellers can present an e-boarding pass or a printed copy during immigration clearance.

Electric Vehicle localisation India's electric commercial vehicle industry will see a new important change from September 1, 2026. Under the government's PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement, or PM E-DRIVE scheme, new localisation requirements come into effect.

According to a report by Auto Punditz, the scheme requires domestic manufacturing of traction motors and critical components for electric commercial vehicles to qualify for government subsidies. Manufacturers can no longer import fully built traction motors.

The development represents another step in the government's aim to ensure public motivation to adopt Electric Vehicles and also foster a deeper domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

No more ‘duration of status’ for US student visa holders Stricter rules are being imposed on US visa holders, especially students and scholars of studying in American universities.

Student and visitor visa holders may no longer have an open-ended ‘duration of status’, with the time frame being reduce to a fixed admission period of upto 4 years, effective immediately from September 15. Applications for extensions are available, given they are applied formally.

'Duration of status' was a US immigration policy that allowed international students and exchange students to stay in the US for the duration of their program or course as long as they maintained their legal status.