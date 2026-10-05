IndiGo to raise fuel charges in domestic and international sectors amid high jet fuel prices

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, on Monday said it will “recalibrate” fuel charges on all its domestic and international flights, effective for bookings made from Tuesday, October 6. IndiGo said that, as the ATF charge is a significant share of airlines’ operating costs, this rise is expected to affect airlines’ cost structures and network economics, including its own. (REUTERS)

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have remained volatile in recent months, especially amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“In view of the situation, IndiGo has marginally recalibrated its fuel charges across its domestic as well as international flights. The following charges will be included in all new bookings on IndiGo flights starting 0001 hrs on 06 October 2026,” the airline’s statement read.

The continuous rise in fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels amongst the highest in the last decade, the airline said.

The revised structure Under the revised structure, fuel charges on domestic routes will range from ₹375 for flights up to 500 km, ₹600 for flights up to 1000km, ₹900 for flights operating for a distance of 1001 to 1500km, ₹1,150 for flights operating for a distance up to 2,000 km and ₹1,300 for flights beyond 2,000 km.

For international flights, the charges have been fixed at ₹1,000 for SAARC routes up to 500 km and ₹3,000 for those beyond 500 km. Flights to Southeast Asia, the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, and North and East Asia will incur a charge of ₹5,500. The fuel charge for Africa will be ₹6,000 and ₹10,000 for Europe.

Why has IndiGo raised prices? IndiGo said that, as the ATF charge is a significant share of airlines’ operating costs, this rise is expected to affect airlines’ cost structures and network economics, including its own.

It said it has implemented a measured, relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on passengers.

“IndiGo regrets the additional burden these revised fuel charges may place on its customers. However, the decision reflects the sustained increase in operating costs and the evolving market environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate,” the statement concluded.