Ladd McConkey injury news: Is Chargers WR available for Week 2? Los Angeles coach provides concerning update
Ladd McConkey suffered the injury late in the third quarter after taking a heavy hit over the middle on a third-and-16 play.
Ladd McConkey was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after taking a heavy hit from an opposing defender. The Chargers wide receiver has now received a new update after undergoing tests Monday morning.
Coach Harbaugh updates McConkey’s status
NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X that McConkey’s injury is being viewed as day-to-day, according to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
"Chargers WR Ladd McConkey is dealing with a rib injury and is now considered day to day, per HC Jim Harbaugh," Schefter tweeted on X.
The Chargers will wait before making a final call on McConkey’s availability for Week 2, when they are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 21.
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"Chargers say they want to see how McConkey feels this week before determining his availability Sunday," his tweet further read.
McConkey exits after hard collision
McConkey suffered the injury late in the third quarter against the Cardinals. He absorbed a heavy blow over the middle on a third-and-16 play while the Chargers were trailing by two points.
The team initially described the issue as a chest injury after McConkey immediately grabbed his chest and back following the collision. Further evaluation later identified the injury as a rib issue.
Despite leaving early, the 24-year-old made a significant impact before his exit. The 24-year-old finished with five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.
Chargers receiver depth
With McConkey’s status for Week 2 still undecided, the Chargers have other receivers who can take on additional responsibility if he is unavailable.
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Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris are among the primary options who can step into a larger role while McConkey deals with the rib injury. Both receivers saw increased involvement after McConkey left Sunday’s contest.
Will McConkey play in Week 2?
McConkey’s day-to-day designation means the Chargers are not yet ruling him out for their next game. His progress throughout the week will likely determine whether he is able to suit up against Las Vegas.
Los Angeles will host the Raiders in Week 2 as it looks to add another win, while Las Vegas will aim for its first 2-0 start since 2021.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More