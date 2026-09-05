Bittu Tabahi says people are littering less after he went viral: ‘Thoda antar aaya hai'

Surendra Singh Choudhary, known online as Bittu Tabahi, has been cleaning ghats along the polluted Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh since January 2026. The 21-year-old college student has been doing the work single-handedly, long before his cleaning videos started gaining attention online. Bittu Tabahi cleans garbage from a river ghat. (Instagram/@bittu_tabahi)

Bittu told HindustanTimes.com during a phone conversation that he took up the effort after repeatedly seeing garbage around the river where he grew up. With his cleaning videos now reaching a wider audience, he says he has noticed a small but significant change around him.

Why did Bittu Tabahi start cleaning the river? Bittu said he grew up around the river and often visited the area behind a temple, where he would see garbage lying around.

“I grew up here, so I used to see the river. I used to go behind the temple and see the dirt, so it didn’t look good,” he said.

That eventually led him to start cleaning the area himself. He began the mission on January 26, 2026, and has since worked on three ghats.

(Also Read: MP CM meets Bittu Tabahi, who single-handedly cleaned trash-filled river: ‘Entire state is proud of you’)

The amount of time required varied from one ghat to another. Bittu said the first took around two to three months, while the other two also took considerable time. He would usually spend three to four hours a day cleaning and sometimes stayed longer during the colder months.