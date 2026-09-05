MP CM meets Bittu Tabahi, who single-handedly cleaned trash-filled river: ‘Entire state is proud of you’

Surendra Singh Choudhary, the 20-year-old from Madhya Pradesh who won widespread praise online for taking it upon himself to clean the trash-filled Ajnar River, has now received recognition from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, recently met the chief minister at his residence in Bhopal, where Yadav praised his determination and efforts towards restoring the river. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav met Bittu Tabahi and praised him for his months-long effort to clean the polluted Ajnar River.

(Also read: Bittu Tabahi, who single-handedly cleaned trash-filled river, gets job offer from Dutch CEO: ‘Come work for us’)

Sharing a video of their interaction on X, Yadav wrote in Hindi, which translates to English as: “Had a warm interaction at my Bhopal residence with Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’, a son of Biaora. Through his determination and strong resolve, Bittu has not only cleaned the Ajnar River but has also sent a powerful message to society that meaningful change does not always require a large crowd; sometimes, one sincere initiative is enough to make a difference.”

The chief minister further said that Choudhary’s initiative strengthened the spirit of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, aimed at conserving and rejuvenating water sources through public participation.

“I am confident that the commitment he has demonstrated through his work on the Ajnar River will inspire young people across the state to take responsibility for protecting and preserving water bodies in their own surroundings. The entire state is proud of you,” Yadav added.

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