Bittu Tabahi connects with Dutch NGO on video call after CEO offers him job on X. Watch

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, got a job offer from Boyan Slat, the founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup over a tweet. Following this, the 21-year-old man who single-handedly cleaned the trash-filled Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh shared a video saying it shows his conversation with a representative of the Netherlands-based NGO that develops and scales solutions to rid the oceans of plastic. Snippet from a video shared by Bittu Tabahi. (Instagram/@bittu_tabahi)

“Meeting With OceanCompney,” Choudhary wrote on Instagram along with a red heart emoticon.

Also Read: Bittu Tabahi says people are littering less after he went viral: ‘Thoda antar aaya hai'

The video shows him sitting inside a room with another man beside him. They are seen interacting with another person over a video call.

About the CEO’s job offer: Earlier, while responding to a tweet praising Choudhary, Slat wrote “Come work for us.”

What did social media say about the video? An individual wrote, “Go bro start a new journey. You have grabbed this opportunity from your own hardwork. When you succeed yourself, you can do more social service work for everyone else.” Another commented, “A real hero without a cape. Great work, bro.”

A third expressed, “Go ahead, don't think only for India, think for the world , just don’t leave content, we get inspired by you.” A fourth posted, “New journey will start soon.”

Who is Bittu Tabahi? He hails from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. He shared several videos which showed him cleaning a trash-filled river and ultimately completely cleaning it. After he went viral, he was praised for his efforts by many, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Sharing a video of their interaction on X, the CM wrote in Hindi, which translates to English as: “Had a warm interaction at my Bhopal residence with Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’, a son of Biaora. Through his determination and strong resolve, Bittu has not only cleaned the Ajnar River but has also sent a powerful message to society that meaningful change does not always require a large crowd; sometimes, one sincere initiative is enough to make a difference.”

Also Read: From Dashrath Manjhi to Bilal Ahmad Dar: Before Bittu Tabahi, Indians who showed the power of one

In a conversation with hindustantimes.com, he also shared that his efforts are slowly bringing changes, claiming that people are littering less after he went viral.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)