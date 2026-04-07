Refreshing Kachumber Salad Recipe: The Perfect Indian Summer Dish for Hydration and Nutrition
Kachumber salad is a light Indian summer recipe made with cucumber, onion, and tomato that helps with hydration and supports weight loss.
Hot afternoons and spicy meals often call for something crisp, juicy, and quick to put together. Kachumber salad brings exactly that with chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, lemon juice, and a little salt and pepper. Every bite feels fresh, colourful, and perfect for summer days.
Cucumber is the main ingredient of this healthy salad, and it contains nearly 95% water. That makes Kachumber salad one of the easiest ways to stay hydrated during hot weather. Tomatoes add a juicy and slightly tangy taste, while onions give the salad a little crunch and sharpness. A squeeze of lemon ties everything together and makes the flavours brighter.
Kachumber salad also works well for weight loss because it is low in calories and rich in fibre. Fibre helps keep hunger under control for a longer time and may reduce the urge to snack too often. A small bowl served with lunch or dinner can make a meal feel lighter and fresher without adding extra oil or heavy ingredients.
Some recipes include green chilli, coriander, or even grated carrot. Its quick preparation and simple ingredients make this Indian summer recipe a favourite for busy days.
Kachumber Salad Recipe: A Crisp and Juicy Summer Favourite
Fresh cucumber, onion, and tomato come together in this colourful Kachumber salad that tastes crunchy, juicy, and slightly tangy. Lemon juice and mild spices give it a bright flavour that feels perfect on hot summer days. Every spoonful feels light and refreshing, making this healthy salad a great side dish for lunch or dinner.
Ingredients
- 2 medium cucumbers, finely chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp roasted cumin powder
- ¼ tsp black pepper powder
- ½ tsp black salt
- ¼ tsp regular salt or as needed
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Wash the cucumber, tomato, onion, green chilli, and coriander leaves properly under running water.
- Peel the cucumber if desired, then chop it into small even pieces.
- Chop the tomatoes, onion, and green chilli into similar-sized pieces so the salad looks neat and tastes balanced.
- Add all the chopped vegetables to a large mixing bowl.
- Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, black pepper, black salt, and regular salt over the vegetables.
- Pour lemon juice on top and add the chopped coriander leaves.
- Mix everything gently with a spoon so the vegetables stay crunchy and do not release too much water.
- Keep the salad in the refrigerator for 10 minutes before serving for an extra cool and refreshing taste.
Nutrition Breakdown: What Makes Kachumber Salad So Light and Refreshing
Kachumber salad contains simple ingredients, but each one adds useful nutrients to the bowl. According to USDA, cucumber brings plenty of water, tomatoes add vitamin C, onions provide fibre, and lemon juice gives a fresh burst of antioxidants. Since this healthy salad uses very little seasoning and no oil, it stays low in calories and works well during summer.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Main Source
Calories
45–55 kcal
Cucumber, tomato, onion
Water
85–90%
Cucumber and tomato
Fibre
2–3 g
Onion, cucumber, tomato
Vitamin C
15–20 mg
Tomato and lemon juice
Potassium
180–220 mg
Cucumber and tomato
Fat
Less than 1 g
Natural ingredients only
- Cucumber contains a high amount of water, which helps the body stay hydrated during hot summer days.
- Tomatoes and lemon juice provide vitamin C, which supports immunity and helps the body absorb iron better.
- Onion adds fibre to the salad, which may help control hunger and support digestion.
- Potassium from cucumber and tomato helps maintain the body’s fluid balance, especially during summer.
- Very low calorie content makes Kachumber salad a good option for weight loss and lighter meals.
FAQs
Can Kachumber salad be made in advance?
Vegetables can be chopped earlier, but salt and lemon juice should be added just before serving to keep the salad crunchy.
Which cucumber is best for Kachumber salad?
Fresh and firm cucumbers work best. English cucumber and Indian cucumber both give a crisp texture.
Is Kachumber salad good for weight loss?
Yes. Kachumber salad is low in calories and rich in water and fibre, which may help control hunger.
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