No Oil Lobia Masala For Weight Loss, Try This High-Protein Black-Eyed Peas Indian Style Recipe

A lighter version of your favourite curry can sometimes taste even better than the original. No oil lobia masala recipe brings together soft black-eyed peas, tangy tomatoes, onions, and spices in a way that feels rich and flavourful without adding extra oil. It is a great choice for anyone trying to make everyday Indian meals healthier. lobia curry recipes (Freepik)

Lobia is naturally rich in protein, fibre, iron, and folate. These nutrients help keep energy steady and support muscle health through the day. Fibre in black-eyed peas also helps digestion and may reduce frequent hunger, making this high-protein black-eyed peas recipe a smart choice for balanced meal planning.

Natural flavour makes a healthy Indian recipe delicious to eat. Tomatoes add a slight tang, onions bring gentle sweetness, and ginger-garlic creates a stronger base without making the dish heavy. Spices like cumin, turmeric, and coriander make the lobia and masala perfectly healthy and tasty to eat.

This protein-rich lobia recipe also fits easily into different meal ideas. It tastes good with roti, brown rice, millet, or even a simple salad on the side. Easy ingredients and quick preparation make it a practical dish for busy weekdays and mindful eating routines.

How To Make Tangy No Oil Tomato Onion Lobia Masala Tomato onion lobia masala without oil offers bold flavour through slow-cooked spices and soft black-eyed peas. Lobia provides plant protein and fibre that support appetite control, while tomatoes and onions add antioxidants and natural sweetness. This protein-rich lobia recipe works well as a healthy Indian recipe for weight loss.

Ingredients (Serves 2–3) Boiled lobia (black-eyed peas) – 2 cups

Chopped onion – 1 medium

Chopped tomato – 2 medium

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Green chilli – 1

Cumin seeds – ½ tsp

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – ½ cup

Fresh coriander – 1 tbsp Steps Heat a non-stick pan and add cumin seeds directly, allowing them to release aroma. Add chopped onions with a few tablespoons of water and cook until soft. Mix in ginger-garlic paste and green chilli, stirring briefly. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they break down into a thick masala. Sprinkle turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and salt, mixing well. Add boiled lobia and half a cup of water, then simmer for five to seven minutes so the flavours combine. Mash a few beans lightly for a thicker texture. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with roti or brown rice. Nutritional Value of No Oil Lobia Masala Per Serving No oil lobia masala offers a balanced mix of protein, fibre, and important minerals without adding extra fat from oil. According to USDA, a single serving can support weight loss goals, provide steady energy, and help make meals more filling and nutritious.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Calories 180–200 kcal Protein 10–12 g Carbohydrates 28–30 g Fibre 8–10 g Fat 1–2 g Iron 2–3 mg Calcium 40–50 mg Folate 90–100 mcg Potassium 500–550 mg FAQs Is no oil lobia masala good for weight loss? Yes. Lobia is rich in protein and fibre, which can support appetite control and balanced weight loss meals.

Can black-eyed peas be cooked without oil? Yes. Tomatoes, onions, and spices create enough flavour, making oil-free cooking easy and tasty.