Rakesh Roshan explains why Salman Khan was missing from docuseries The Roshans:'He was stuck in his own problems'

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently addressed the absence of Salman Khan from his generational documentary The Roshans, which showcases the enduring legacy of the Roshan family. In an interview with News18, the filmmaker explained why Salman wasn’t featured in the Netflix series, despite Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement. Rakesh revealed that he had personally reached out to Salman, but due to the actor’s ongoing personal challenges, he couldn’t participate. “I did call him up but he was stuck in his own problems and that’s why he couldn’t make it,” Rakesh shared. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently explained why Salman Khan didnt feature in their docuseries The Roshans

Salman Khan received alleged death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which have added considerable pressure to his life. Rakesh elaborated further, “Salman really wanted to be a part of it and he would give us his dates but cancel it at the last moment. He has been going through the issues that we’re seeing going on these days. We all recognised that he wasn’t there. If he was there, he could’ve shared some more light on us and his experiences during Karan Arjun.”

The iconic duo of Salman and Shah Rukh, who played brothers in the 1995 action-romantic drama Karan Arjun, have not shared screen space in leading roles since then, though they have made cameos in each other’s films in recent years. When asked if there might be a chance to reunite them on screen, Rakesh Roshan seemed open to the idea. He said, “If I’ve a good story with me where their tracks run parallel as it was in Karan Arjun, I can definitely bring them back.”

While fans may have missed Salman in The Roshans, the documentary still offers a personal glimpse into the Roshan family’s remarkable journey.