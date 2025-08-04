Devoleena Bhattacharjee files cybercrime complaint against trolls who targeted her 7-month-old son's skin tone

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has decided to take legal action against social media trolls who targeted her seven-month-old son Joy. The actor took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a series of screenshots, detailing that she had shared the screenshots and accounts of trolls who had made derogatory comments on her son's pictures with the Indian Cyber Police to seek help. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted after her son Joy became the target of hateful comments on social media.

Devoleena takes legal action

In one of her Stories, Devoleena posted a screenshot of her conversation with the Indian Cyber Police after she had tagged them in her posts. She wrote in the caption, “Lets heal and treat them the way they deserve. To troll a seven-month-old for the complexion and interfaith marriage. Request you all to share the screenshots of any trolls and their profile in my dm. Will lodge an official complaint soon. Thank you Indian Cyber Police for the quick response.”

Devoleena via Instagram Stories.

In another post, she wrote, “Many of you deleted your filthy accounts. Even that Rana I guess. Couldn't find her account. If any of you can send her profile to me it would be great. Baaki sab intezaar main baitho. Par bhago mat. Kitna bhagoge kaha take bhagoge. Karma yad rakhna (The rest of you wait. Don't run. How long will you run? Remember karma).”

Devoleena even shared a screenshot of a troll apologising to her after the Indian Cyber Police got hold of the account. Devoleena shared the messages that were sent to her by Indian Cyber Police regarding the issue. She added in the caption, “Well Pinak. You hurt a mother by such distasteful words/comments. Thank you @indiancyberpolice really really means a lot to me and many like me who go through this harassment almost everyday. This really need to stop.”

Dalljiet Kaur shared her support for Devoleena.

Actor Dalljiet Kaur supported Devoleena in light of this matter. She wrote, "Strong mommy, well done" (red heart emoticon). Tightest hug to the little one. And a tight hug from one mother to another."

Devoleena is best known for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In December 2022, she surprised fans by announcing her marriage to Shahnawaz Shaikh, a gym trainer and long-time friend. Two years later, in December 2024, she gave birth to Joy.