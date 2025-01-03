Dalljiet Kaur wishes she learnt more about Shalin Bhanot before deciding to marry: ‘Then this wouldn’t have happened’

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur grabbed headlines throughout 2024 due to her second marriage with Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023 that ended within 10 months of marriage. However, the legality of their marriage is still uncertain. Before marrying Nikhil, Dalljiet was married to television actor Shalin Bhanot. Their marriage ended in 2015 after she accused him of domestic violence. In an interview with SCREEN, Dalljiet opened up about life after her divorce from Shalin. Dalljiet Kaur on life after divorce from Shalin Bhanot.

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur love story

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur fell in love with each other after working together in TV show Kul Vadhu and also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. They tied the knot a couple of months after winning the dance reality show. Recalling her love story, Dalljiet said, "I was working on two shows when I met Shalin, so we would barely meet for an hour for coffee or something. The so-called dating was not like getting to know each other, but more like spending time together. We didn’t get that luxury of getting to spend a lot of time with each other. I wish I would have gotten to know more about him, then these things wouldn’t have happened.”

Dalljiet Kaur on life after divorce from Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur got divorced in 2015. Recalling the aftermath of their divorce, Dalljiet said, "After the first marriage fell apart, I was scared to be in a relationship for 9 years, and I missed that happy family life for that long. I took my own sweet time. I was in denial for more than 2-3 years that my marriage broke. The divorce word would not go down well with me; I would just break down and keep crying. At that time, Jaydon was an infant; it was not easy at all. Back then, I would get so offended if anyone flirted with me because I was still married in my head. Then, I started looking out because I wanted Jaydon also to see a normal family. After this, I was on every dating website and kept looking.”

The actor also revealed that even though Shalin Bhanot was around in those nine years, he didn't make any decisions or cared for their son and would only meet once in a while. While Dalljiet is now focusing on rebuilding her life, Shalin is rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 18 contestant and actor Eisha Singh.

Dalljiet Kaur's second marriage



Dalljiet Kaur moved to Kenya with her son after her marriage to Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023. However, after 10 months, the actor returned to India. She later shared a cryptic post hinting at her husband's possible extramarital affair.

Nikhil Patel later spoke about the allegations in an interview with Etimes and revealed that their marriage was not legally binding. He said, “We held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya.”