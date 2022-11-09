5 things that lower your energy instantly

Your energy levels will fluctuate a little bit throughout the day. This ebb and flow of nature can be influenced by a number of things. These include your amount of physical activity, your level of stress and sleep, and the meals you consume. Generally speaking, eating a meal or snack helps you feel more energised by refuelling your body. Sometimes having a restless night, having a stressful day at work, or eating too many doughnuts might be detrimental. But if you're continuously exhausted, it may be time to consider what's making you feel that way. (Also read: Are you fatigued or just tired? Know the difference from expert )

Radhika Gupta, Yoga Coach and Founder of Satvic Yoga, suggested five things that lower your energy instantly in her recent Instagram post.

1. Drinking alcohol

Remember what makes you high will also dump you down. Hence the Hangover. The body sees alcohol as a poison and a large part of our energy is used in removing it from the system.

2. Watching negative content

Disturbing or gruesome content destabilises our energy. It causes stress to our subconscious mind. Bringing the system back to normal drains us of energy. You can replace disturbing content with self-growth-related content and spiritual documentaries.

3. Lying

Cooking up stories and being dishonest requires a lot of energy. Keeping up with lies, creating more lies to protect ourselves is a big burden to our energy pool. You can start being honest with yourself and with others. Be comfortable with your truth.

4. Eating heavy foods

Do you ever feel like going for a run after eating chhola bhatura? No right? That's because heavy foods take up 70-80% of our energy and make us feel lethargic. Replace heavy meals with simple meals that are water rich in nature.

5. Shallow breathing

Your breath is what is powering all your movements. If your breath is shallow and rapid, a certain inertia will come into the system. Deep, steady, slow breathing is a must for high and stable energy. Most importantly, start breathing deeply. Begin your day with 10 minutes of pranayama practice.

