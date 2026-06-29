Why do you feel hungry soon after eating? Dietitian reveals 5 possible reasons behind constant craving
You just ate, so why are you hungry again? From dehydration to low protein, here are a few reasons that trigger cravings again and again.
Have you just finished a substantial meal, only to get hungry a little over an hour later? Although having an occasional snack can occur even after a good dinner, feeling empty almost immediately implies that your plate doesn't have exactly what the body wants. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Parul Yadav, chief dietitian, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shared reasons why this can happen.
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1. Your meal is not sufficient in protein
Parul highlighted that protein is one of the most powerful appetite suppressors. It slows down stomach contents and regulates hormones that affect your hunger, making sure you stay full. Eating a meal with only refined carbs is going to make you hungry soon. The trick to keeping you full is having eggs, paneer, dal, Greek yoghurt, tofu, chicken, or fish.
2. Your food contains too many processed carbs
“Foods like white bread, sweet cereals, biscuits, and desserts digest so rapidly. This causes your blood glucose level to spike and then fall fast,” said Parul. This crash after consuming sugary snacks leads to hunger even when you have consumed a lot. To keep your blood level of glucose and energy steady, include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes instead of such foods.
3. Healthy fats and fibre are missing
This may shock you, but when you eliminate healthy fats and fibre from your plate and replace them with junk, you can be hungry again in no time. Including foods like nuts, seeds, avocado, olive oil, many types of vegetables, and whole grains in your plate can help you eat a more balanced and more satisfying meal.
4. Your brain signals hunger because you are thirsty
According to Parul, many times, you feel hungry when you’re in fact thirsty. Instead of munching on the next available snacks, have a glass of water and wait a minute to see if the urge passes. Being sufficiently hydrated is vital to our health.
5. You're eating too fast or being distracted
The best way to eat right is to go slow and savour it all. If you gulp down your meal or binge-watch a show while eating, chances are that your brain is unaware that you have even eaten the meal. It may take at least 20 minutes for these satiety messages to arrive in the brain.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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