LoP’s statement on Art 370 abrogation exposes NC’s dual policies: AIP

AIP on Tuesday said that the statement of Sunil Sharma, leader of Opposition, on abrogation of Article 370 has exposed dual policies of ruling National Conference (NC). The AIP spokesperson said the people of J&K were deliberately misled and kept in the dark. (File)

Reacting to the recent statement of BJP leader, AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the admission clearly exposes the NC’s complicity in the abrogation of Article 370 and vindicates what AIP has been consistently telling the people of J&K.

Nabi said Sharma’s confession that the NC helped the BJP during the process leading to the abrogation of Article 370, fully endorses the long-standing claim of AIP supremo and Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. “Engineer Rashid had categorically informed the people of J&K about a meeting between top NC leadership and BJP leaders a few days before August 5, 2019, warning that a major political betrayal was imminent,” he said, adding that today, what was dismissed as propaganda has been admitted by the BJP’s own leader. “This is not an allegation from AIP anymore, it is a confession,” Inam Un Nabi said.

He said that the NC cannot escape political responsibility by issuing denials when facts are now coming from across the aisle.

The AIP spokesperson said the people of J&K were deliberately misled and kept in the dark. “While NC leaders were publicly posturing as defenders of Article 370, they were privately facilitating its dismantling. This duplicity stands fully exposed,” he said.

Nabi further said that Engineer Rashid had shown political courage by warning people before August 5, 2019, even at great personal cost. “History is now catching up. The truth that Engineer Rashid spoke is being confirmed piece by piece,” he added.

He said AIP demands that the NC leadership come clean before the people of J&K and explain their role in events that led to the unilateral abrogation of Article 370. “The people deserve accountability, not selective amnesia,” he said.