Delhi Police seeks details from CRPF on ‘pellet guns use’ at student protest

Delhi Police have written to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) seeking details on the anti-riot measures used, the number of tear gas shells fired, and the types of pellets used, if any, during the sprawling student protests last month that eventually forced the resignation of the Union education minister. Police said they asked for deployment numbers, types of weapons used and carried by RAF. (HT Archive)

The letter – confirmed by a senior CRPF officer and two Delhi Police officers – comes amid a controversy over allegations of excessive force and pellet gun usage during the July 20 protest that left over a hundred agitators injured. The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions on the issue, including one demanding a ban on pellet guns.

HT has reported that five people – Sheikh Irshad Mansuri, a 25-year-old employee with a private firm, Nootan Toppo, a 32-year-old woman from Gurugram, a 28-year-old reporter, Prashant Singh, a 25-year-old Bihar resident, and 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, a student aspiring to join the police force – have alleged (in Lochab’s case the allegations were made by the family) that they were hit with pellets on July 20.

Last week, Union minister Jitendra Singh told Parliament that no bullets were fired during the protest.

Also read: Pellet guns allowed 'in exceptional cases', says Supreme Court; CJP reacts with 'disgusting'

Police seek details of crowd-control measures Two senior police officers in the Delhi Police confirmed that a letter was sent last week to get details from the Rapid Action Force’s Delhi unit on all anti-riot measures adopted by the force on July 20 and deployment details for other days. The officials cited above said that police sought details of all measures in order of the sequence that was adopted. RAF’s anti-riot measures have different gradients (levels) according to the standard operating protocol.

“It’s a regular inquiry. We have asked them what all anti riot measures were used, if pellet guns were used and what kind of pellets were used, fully metal or partially metal. We are also compiling details of other measures including lathi charge, use of tear gas and details of injured persons, since we are also investigating what all measures had to be used to control huge crowds,” said one of the police officers cited above.

Also read: Supreme Court opens door for withdrawal of FIRs against student protestors

A senior CRPF official confirmed the letter and is preparing a report. It is unclear whether they will submit the report to the government or to the Delhi police.

Police said they asked for deployment numbers, types of weapons used and carried by RAF, said the second police officer cited above.

“The RAF control room has collected information from their personnel on all measures that were adopted. The details are as specific as the number of tear gas shells, grenades and the timing of lathi charge. It must have been submitted to the New Delhi district police by now. The RAF control room headquarters sought this report last week from the battalion that was deployed in Jantar Mantar,” an officer in CRPF said.

The CRPF spokesperson did not comment on the development.