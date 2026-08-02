Jharkhand man climbs 100 ft mobile tower after exam irregularities prevent wife from getting job

A 25-year-old man climbed a 100-foot-high mobile tower at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium in Ranchi on Sunday morning and demanded Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren solve his problem.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media where the cops can be heard persuading Heeralal to come down.

Heeralal of Latehar district in Jharkhand was rescued by the police after hours of negotiations, senior police officer said, news agency PTI reported.

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"We safely rescued the man after counselling him and assured him that his demands will be looked into. He climbed the tower around 12.30 am and was rescued around 7.30 am," Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary was quoted as saying.

Hundreds of students from different parts of the Jharkhand are camped at Jaipal Singh Munda stadium over the past few days and are protesting against the alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC and other recruitment examinations. The protesting students are demanding an impartial probe in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} A video of the incident has surfaced on social media where the police and other people around can be heard trying to convince the man to come down. “Heeralal come down. Electronic media is here. Your demands will be heard,” a police officer can be heard saying on a loudspeaker, though chatter about him climbing the wall for his wife can also be heard in the background. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the incident has surfaced on social media where the police and other people around can be heard trying to convince the man to come down. “Heeralal come down. Electronic media is here. Your demands will be heard,” a police officer can be heard saying on a loudspeaker, though chatter about him climbing the wall for his wife can also be heard in the background. {{/usCountry}}

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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

While the police are investigating the matter, the exact reason for climbing the tower is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie, it has come to light that the man was upset after his wife went to her parents' house.

Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying that Heeralal scaled the tower to protest the irregularities in recruitment examinations that prevented his wife from getting a job.

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In a purported video of the incident, Heeralal can be heard saying that chief minister Hemant Soren should come and solve this problem.

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Meanwhile, The BJP and its youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), on Saturday staged demonstrations in front of the collectorates of East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Chatra, demanding a CBI probe into irregularities in theJPSC and JSSC examinations.

In Jamshedpur, BJP and BJYM workers took out an 'Akrosh' Rally in protest against corruption, irregularities in JPSC, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), CGL, Junior Engineer, Excise department constable examinations and question paper leak.

The rally started from the BJP office in Sakchi and culminated at the district collectorate here.

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The BJP and BJYM leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the Jharkhand Governor through the deputy commissioner in support of their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, strict action against culprits and resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

They demanded an impartial probe into the irregularities.