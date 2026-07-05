From blocks to straps: 7 yoga accessories that are worth investing in apart from yoga mat

Most people think a mat is all they need. And honestly, when you're just starting out, that's fine. But at some point, you realise there's a lot more you could be doing, and the right accessories make that difference. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prateek Kedia, founder and CEO of Wiselife, and Anchal Rout, yoga and reiki healing expert, shared a few things worth adding to your practice. 7 yoga accessories that are worth investing in apart from yoga mat. (Unsplash)

​Also read | How a 10-minute morning yoga flow can help you start your day right: Try this easy routine at home

Anchal Rout said, “Yoga accessories are kinda seen as optional, but honestly, when they’re used correctly, they can really boost safety too, and the overall feel or quality of the practice. The right props aren’t just about making yoga “easier”, they help you line up better, notice more during the pose, and lower the chance of getting strained.