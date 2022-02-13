Iqbal Khan and wife Sneha Khan welcome second daughter Ifza: 'All set to don duties of a new-age dad'

Actor Iqbal Khan has revealed that he and his wife Sneha Khan have become parents for the second time. In a new interview, Iqbal said that they have been blessed with a daughter whom they have named Ifza. The couple welcomed their second child on February 11 (Friday).

Iqbal Khan and Sneha Khan tied the knot in 2007. They have a 10-year-old daughter Ammara. The couple welcomed Ammara in 2011.

Speaking to Times of India, Iqbal said, "Sneha chose to call our baby Ifza--it means guardian angel. We are blessed. My elder one Ammaara always wanted a baby sister and she is very happy. Both Sneha and Ifza are doing good." Ifza was born a day after Iqbal's birthday. He said, "My daughter waited to be born a day later, so that next year, we can have a two-day celebration!"

He also said, "Jokes apart, I am all set to don the duties of a new-age dad, who changes nappies and wakes up in the middle of the night to sing lullabies to her. I used to do all of that even when Ammaara was born. When my first one came into this world, I changed as a person because I became a father for the first time. And now after Ifza, I again feel extreme gratitude that we are chosen by the Almighty to become the medium for giving love and care to another soul."

Sneha shared several posts on Instagram during her pregnancy. Last week on Iqbal's birthday, a day ahead of Ifza's birth, she had dropped a photo with him. She had captioned the post, "A raw, unedited, unfiltered picture of just us, in our home, being us. It’s a special month & I’m so blessed to have you right here with me. I am blessed with the best. Happy Birthday, Husband. Now let’s eat some cake......#happybirthdayMik #husbandandwife #khans #us #blessed #febborn #aquarian #iqbalkhan #lovealltheway."

Earlier this month, she had shared several pictures with her siblings and penned a note. "#aboutyesterday Siblings lunch together after almost 3 years. 4 of us haven’t got together for so long and yesterday was so refreshing! We ate, chatted, laughed & just chilled till it was almost evening! The fact that Iqbal & I are blessed with siblings, was something I always felt was needed for Ammaara."

"It took me a while but finally decided to do so for her. Siblings are your besties for life! Do you have siblings," she had added.

Also Read | Iqbal Khan reveals why he refused Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Molkki

Iqbal made his television debut with Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai in 2005 where he played the role of Angad Khanna and rose to fame. He did his first film Fun2shh (2003) and then Bullet (2004).

Iqbal has also featured in Kavyanjali, Kahiin To Hoga, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Waaris, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini and Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. He also starred in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya and Dil Se Dil Tak. Currently, he plays the role of Virat in Nima Denzongpa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail