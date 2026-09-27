Chess Olympiad: Savitha Shri salvages India, keeps team in medal hunt

Bengaluru: Savitha Shri had blundered a pawn in the middlegame and at some point it seemed she would take a draw. The lights went out early on the first two boards in India’s Round 10 clash against table toppers China on Saturday, with Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh drawing against Zhu Jiner and Song Yuxin, respectively at the Fide Chess Olympiad in Samarkand. It was down to Vantika Agrawal – she was in an equal position for the most part – and Savitha on the two lower boards to hold or find a win and keep India in the medal hunt, with one round remaining. India’s Savitha Shri looks at the next board during the 10th round of the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand. (FIDE)

With the script on the board next to her flipping and her teammate Vantika staring at an imminent defeat, the 19-year-old knew the team’s medal hopes pivoted on her. She spurned a draw, improved her position gradually, and finally like she has done with great success through this tournament – managed to bring it home.

Playing with the White pieces, the teenage international master’s clutch win over woman grandmaster Zhai Mo handed India a 2-2 draw. It took Savitha to a stunning 8.5/9 performance in this Olympiad.

China - with one foot in the door for gold - continue to lead at 18 points, Kazakhstan are in second spot with 17 points. India, along with Vietnam and Poland, are at 16.

Savitha, who missed a winning exchange sacrifice earlier, manoeuvred her king – 53. Kf2, 54. Ke1, 55. Kd2, activated her rooks and had an eye on Black’s a7 pawn. Her opponent was low on time and Savitha managed to execute her plan to perfection. She forced a trade of rooks, gobbled up Black’s a7 pawn with her knight and had her opponent running on fumes. With a pawn push to a7, on the brink of promotion, her Chinese opponent resigned.

In the Open section, R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin and D Gukesh found wins to defeat Uzbekistan 2, 3.5-0.5. On Board 2, Arjun Erigaisi missed a win and settled for a draw.

Tournament leader Uzbekistan crushed Armenia while Ukraine pulled off an upset victory over China.

Uzbekistan have had an impressive run in the tournament in the Open section, defeating India, China, USA and Armenia, losing only to Germany. After Round 10, Uzbekistan remained on top at 18 points, India are on 17, with Germany, Ukraine and Hungary at 16 each.

Uzbekistan will play Ukraine – fresh off their takedown of China - on Sunday. India will remain in hot pursuit a point away and a win against Hungary, who they play in Round 11, will confirm a medal.