Indian woman misses Italy train by a minute, gets free change: ‘India mein aisa hota?’

An Indian woman travelling in Italy shared how she missed a high-speed train by just one minute after its timing was changed. The railway staff then moved her to a later train for free, prompting her to compare the experience with train travel in India. Woman misses Italy train by one minute. (Instagram/@garimachauhan09)

Her video has drawn mixed reactions online, with some users agreeing with her while others pointed out that train delays and disruptions can happen in Italy too.

Woman misses Italy train by one minute The video was shared on Instagram by Garima Chauhan, who said she was in Naples and had booked a high-speed train to Florence. Her train was originally scheduled for 8:30 am but was moved forward to 8:20 am.

According to Chauhan, the railway company had sent them an email informing them about the change, but they missed it because the updated timing was not reflected on the app. As a result, they reached the station based on the original schedule and missed their train by just one minute.

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She said they then went to the railway office, expecting that they would either have to buy another ticket or pay extra to change their booking. However, the staff told them that an email had already been sent about the change and offered to move them to another train free of cost.

Their 8:30 am booking was changed to an 11 am train without any additional payment.

Watch the full video below: