Ranveer Singh dances to Deva Shree Ganesha, chants Ganpati Bappa Morya at Ambani Ganpati celebrations. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh got into the festive spirit and was spotted dancing joyfully to Deva Shree Ganesha while attending the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani family residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. A video shared on a paparazzi page shows Ranveer dancing his heart out on the song with his energetic moves showcasing his festive spirit. On Thursday, Ranveer, along with Deepika Padukone, was seen attending the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani family residence, Antilia.

Ranveer dances his heart out

In the video, Ranveer was seen breaking into an impromptu dance to the energetic beats of Deva Shree Ganesha. Dressed in an ethnic look, Ranveer is seen hugging the singer in the video, following which he danced to the song while chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ with full energy. Ranveer later joined a guest for the dance, spinning around with infectious enthusiasm. The video capturing the moment surfaced on Instagram.

The video of Ranveer's dance got a huge fan reaction, with social media users taking to the comments to rave about his moves, praising the actor's carefree spirit and dancing skills. One wrote, “The best person to invite in your festivities is this man he knows to enjoy life”, with another sharing, “The only person who knows how to properly celebrate.”

On Thursday, Ranveer, along with Deepika Padukone, was seen attending the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani family residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. A video shared on social media shows the couple paying their respect to Lord Ganesha, dressed in elegant ethnic ensembles.

In the video, the couple can be seen bowing their heads in front of Lord Ganesha's idol, offering flowers to the Lord's feet, and seeking blessings. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant can also be seen in the background, greeting the guests and praying to Lord Ganesha.

During the outing, Ranveer was spotted in a clean-shaven look after having kept a heavy beard during the shoot of his new film, Dhurandhar, for over a year.

Deepika chose a golden brown ethnic ensemble for the celebrations. The outfit features an anarkali kurta and pants set. A round neckline, full-length churidar sleeves, pleats on the back, with mirror embroidery on the cuffs. Meanwhile, Ranveer complemented his wife in a mustard kurta set decked with delicate embroidery, brocade panelling on the front, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette.

Ranveer’s next film

Ranveer was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others.

He will next be seen in the upcoming spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which has been helmed by Aditya Dhar. The first look of Dhurandhar was unveiled on Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday in July. It introduced 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun as his co-star.

Apart from directing, Dhar has written and co-produced Dhurandhar. It is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. The film is scheduled to be released on December 5.