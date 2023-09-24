India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023 men’s hockey: Eyeing Olympics berth, IND open campaign vs UZB in Pool A
India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023: India will begin their Asian Games 2023 men's hockey campaign against Uzbekistan, in Hangzhou on Sunday. Currently ranked third in the FIH standings, India will start as favourites against a side, who are 66th. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be hoping to seal a direct berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will be assured with a gold medal in the Asiad. If they win gold, then they won't have to go through the qualifying tournament. India are currently placed in Pool A, alongside Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan. Craig Fulton’s side will also be eyeing their fourth Asiad gold medal, having earlier won the title in 1966, 1988 and 2014.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 24, 2023 08:27 AM IST
India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023: India playing XI
Sreejesh (GK), Jarmanpreet, Sumit, Varun, Rohidas, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Abhishek, Gurjant, Mandeep
- Sep 24, 2023 08:17 AM IST
India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023: What did Craig Fulton have to say?
Ahead of the match, India head coach Fulton said, "I want India to be the No.1 team is Asia. We have to know where we are, where we need to improve and ultimately we want to qualify directly for Paris through the Asian Games, that's the realistic and ultimate goal."
"It's a little bit of philosophy change, we really want to improve our defence and counter-attack to win and that's the philosophy," he further added.
- Sep 24, 2023 07:55 AM IST
India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023: What did Harmanpreet say?
Speaking ahead of the match, India captain Harmanpreet said, "We've put in diligent preparation for the tournament, and our entire team is brimming with confidence. Our primary focus is on the crucial group-stage matches. We won’t underestimate any opponent, as in major events, every team brings their A-game. Our mindset is geared towards victory against all opponents."
"After our commendable performance at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, our aim is to sustain that high level of play and clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games, which will help us in securing direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics", he further added.
- Sep 24, 2023 07:44 AM IST
India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023: India in Asiad
India will be aiming for their fourth Asiad gold medal. Ranked third currently, they won the title in 1966, 1988 and 2014. Japan are the defending champions.
- Sep 24, 2023 07:42 AM IST
India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023: India's squad
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh
- Sep 24, 2023 07:24 AM IST
