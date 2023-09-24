India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023 men’s hockey: Eyeing Olympics berth, IND open campaign vs UZB in Pool A

India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023: India will begin their Asian Games 2023 men's hockey campaign against Uzbekistan, in Hangzhou on Sunday. Currently ranked third in the FIH standings, India will start as favourites against a side, who are 66th. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be hoping to seal a direct berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will be assured with a gold medal in the Asiad. If they win gold, then they won't have to go through the qualifying tournament. India are currently placed in Pool A, alongside Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan. Craig Fulton’s side will also be eyeing their fourth Asiad gold medal, having earlier won the title in 1966, 1988 and 2014.

