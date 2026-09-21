What happened to Alec Pierce? Will Colts WR return after first half injury scare vs Chiefs?

There did not appear to be any significant contact that caused the issue. Pierce seemed to stumble during the play before regaining his balance and then hopped on his left foot, seemingly avoiding putting weight on his right leg.

The Colts starting wide receiver, Alec Pierce, was taken to the medical tent after appearing to struggle with an injury during a play involving Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams.

The visiting Indianapolis Colts suffered an injury scare during the first quarter of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pierce was later seen heading toward the locker room, adding to the concern over his status.

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Will Pierce return? NFL reporter Stephen Holder later confirmed on X that the Colts wide receiver had been officially ruled out for the remainder of the game and would not return.

“Alec Pierce is officially ruled OUT,” Holder tweeted.

Pierce’s injury was initially described as a heel issue, adding another concern given his recent injury history.

The Colts wide receiver underwent offseason surgery on his ankle and heel, which kept him sidelined for much of training camp. It remains unclear whether Sunday’s injury is connected to that previous issue.

The 26-year-old appeared to lose his footing while running a route and soon left the field limping. He recorded one catch for 11 yards before being forced out of the game.

Pierce was ramping up his role The Colts wide receiver had spent the past several weeks gradually working his way back into action and did appear in the season opener against Baltimore. Pierce played 32 of Indianapolis’ 54 offensive snaps in that game and said earlier in the week that he expected his role to increase against the Chiefs.

Pierce is coming off the best season of his career, finishing 2025 with 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Colts’ receiving group.

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He also had four receptions for 61 yards in Indianapolis’ 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Over the past two seasons, Pierce has led the NFL in yards per reception, while his 2025 campaign marked his first time surpassing 1,000 receiving yards.